BUMPER WEEKEND

The Trinbago Knight Riders men’s and women’s teams have a big weekend ahead.
For the TKR women, their 3.30 p.m. match against the Guyana Amazon Warriors ladies at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy (BLCA) in Tarouba, will see one of those teams qualify for tomorrow’s Massy Women CPL final, in which they will face the Barbados Royals women at the same venue.
Also today, the TKR men will square off against the defending Republic Bank CPL champions Jamaica Tallawahs from 8 p.m. with both teams targeting a win to move closer to securing a play-off berth.
The TKR men will bring the curtain down on the Trinidad-leg of the CPL tomorrow, when they face St Lucia Kings from 8 p.m.
Today’s triple-header bowls off at 10 a.m. with St Lucia Kings up against the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, while tomorrow’s action also gets going at 10 a.m. with Barbados Royals taking on the Guyana Amazon Warriors in what effectively is a must-win game for the Royals.
The TKR women head into their clash today on the back of a hard-fought, 13-run victory over the Royals women at the Queen’s Park Oval, last Wednesday.
With their backs against the wall, skipper Deandra Dottin starred for the hosts with 47 while Marie Kelly, Kycia Knight and Mignon du Preez all stepped up with the bat to keep TKR in the hunt.
The home fans will be looking for a similar show from the ladies in Tarouba as they look to overcome a strong Amazon Warriors outfit which includes Stafanie Taylor, Suzie Bates and Sophie Devine.
The winner of today’s women’s clash will face the Royals for the WCPL title tomorrow at the same venue.
Meanwhile, on the men’s side, TKR entertained their loyal fans at the Oval on Wednesday night when Nicholas Pooran struck an unbeaten 102 in their 42-run victory over the Royals, which saw them move into second place on the standings, on nine points from seven games.
Skipper Kieron Pollard and his charges are now looking to entertain the fans from South Trinidad with a similar display. Victory against the Tallawahs today and against the Kings tomorrow will go a long way in helping TKR secure a play-off spot, which they missed out on in 2022.