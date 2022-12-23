Butcher joins selection panel

BARBADOS-BORN former England batter Roland Butcher has been appointed a new selector for the West Indies men’s team and youth team.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) announced Butcher’s appointment yesterday after it was confirmed during the CWI board of directors meeting on Monday.

“It is a great honour and a privilege, to be given the opportunity to serve West Indies Cricket,” said Butcher, who was the was the first Black cricketer to represent England in Test cricket when he made his debut against West Indies in his native Barbados in 1981.

Butcher went on to three Tests and three One-Day Internationals and also played for over 15 years in English County Cricket with Middlesex. In his first-class career he played 277 matches and scored over 12,000 runs.

Butcher was delighted to accept the appointment saying: “I’m eager to get started to work alongside the other members of the selection panels as we look to ensure the growth and improvement in West Indies cricket at all levels.”

The West Indies men’s senior panel is led by the Desmond Haynes while the men’s youth panel is led by Robert Haynes. The third member of both panels is the respective head coach.

Andre Coley is the interim senior men’s coach following the resignation of Phil Simmons while Floyd Reifer is the current West Indies men’s Under-19 coach.

Cooper satisfied with U-17s preparations

TRINIDAD and Tobago’s Under-17 provisional training squad is currently engaged in a residential training camp at the Home of Football in Couva as preparation continues toward the CONCACAF U-17 Men’s Championship in Guatemala.

BIG $$ POORAN

BIG $$ POORAN

There was a lot of action in the Indian Premier League auction yesterday with Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals (RR), Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) engaging in a bidding war for the services of Nicholas Pooran with the former West Indies white-ball captain eventually being sold to LSG for approximately US$1.9 million.

French FA complains about Martinez celebrations

French FA complains about Martinez celebrations

THE FRENCH FA has made a complaint against Emiliano Martinez following his antics in the aftermath of Argentina’s World Cup final win over France.

Martinez was a key figure in Argentina’s penalty shootout win over France and has since been spotted carrying a doll with Mbappe’s face taped to it during the victory celebrations in Buenos Aires. He even called for a mock minute’s silence for Mbappe in the dressing room after the final in Qatar.

England sweep WI women

England sweep WI women

England women finished their T20 series against the West Indies women with a clean sweep of five from five after bowling out the hosts for just 43 runs in the finale on Thursday night, as Heather Knight’s side added to their perfect record on the tour.

GOOD AS GOLD

GOOD AS GOLD

DEXTER BROWNE, Dylan Carter’s coach since mid-2021, regarded the bronze his charge won at the short course Swimming World Championships last week as a big redemption effort after some of the trials endured at the seven-day competition in Melbourne, Australia, which ended on the weekend.

Carter made the last effort count, climbing the podium for bronze in the 50-metre freestyle in a historic race for the Caribbean. The champion, Jordan Crooks of the Cayman Islands, ensured it was the first time the region had two medals in the same race at any edition of a Worlds competition.