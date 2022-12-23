Butcher joins selection panel

BARBADOS-BORN former England batter Roland Butcher has been appointed a new selector for the West Indies men’s team and youth team.
Cricket West Indies (CWI) announced Butcher’s appointment yesterday after it was confirmed during the CWI board of directors meeting on Monday.
“It is a great honour and a privilege, to be given the opportunity to serve West Indies Cricket,” said Butcher, who was the was the first Black cricketer to represent England in Test cricket when he made his debut against West Indies in his native Barbados in 1981.
Butcher went on to three Tests and three One-Day Internationals and also played for over 15 years in English County Cricket with Middlesex. In his first-class career he played 277 matches and scored over 12,000 runs.
Butcher was delighted to accept the appointment saying: “I’m eager to get started to work alongside the other members of the selection panels as we look to ensure the growth and improvement in West Indies cricket at all levels.”
The West Indies men’s senior panel is led by the Desmond Haynes while the men’s youth panel is led by Robert Haynes. The third member of both panels is the respective head coach.
Andre Coley is the interim senior men’s coach following the resignation of Phil Simmons while Floyd Reifer is the current West Indies men’s Under-19 coach.