RARE SUCCESS: West Indies wicketkeeper, Joshua Da Silva, right, celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of New Zealand’s Ross Taylor during the 2nd Test at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, New Zealand on December 11. West Indies eventually lost the match by an innings and 12 runs and the series, 2-0. —Photo: AFP

Barbados-born former England batsman, Roland Butcher, believes there will be little respite for embattled West Indies on next month’s tour of Bangladesh.

The first Black cricketer to represent England, Butcher said in many ways the Asian series represented a more difficult task for the Caribbean side than the recent dismal tour of New Zealand when they failed to win a single match.

“It is really out of the frying pan and into the fire because Bangladesh is not going to be an easy tour,” Butcher told Stacom Radio’s Mason and Guest cricket show here.

“It’s going to be very, very difficult. You’re going from one situation where the ball is swinging and moving around at pace [and] you’re going to go into an environment where there is a heavy diet of spin and our players at the moment, their mindsets cannot be particularly good.

“So I think going into Bangladesh and going so soon, really is going to be a very, very difficult task and in many ways is probably going to be a more difficult task than New Zealand.”

The New Zealand tour proved a nightmare for West Indies, losing the three-match Twenty20 International series 2-0 and then suffering a 2-0 whitewash in the ensuing Test series.

What was of particular significance was the magnitude of the Caribbean side’s Test losses, with neither match going the distance. They tasted innings defeats in both matches before lunch on the respective fourth days – surrendering in the Hamilton Test by an innings and 134 runs and going down in the Wellington encounter by an innings and 12 runs.

Butcher, now a well-respected pundit and Barbados Cricket Association board member, said the results of the tour had not been unexpected, even if the margins of defeat were surprising.

“Of course everybody was very disappointed with the performances in New Zealand but...I always thought it was going to be a very difficult tour for the West Indies,” Butcher explained.

“History was not on their side and the fact that during that period New Zealand had become a very competitive team, so it was always going to be difficult.

“So the performances of our team, I expected something better but I always felt New Zealand would win the series simply because at this moment in time, they’re a much better outfit, much better organised, have better quality players – match winning players – particularly in their bowling lineup.”

West Indies are set to arrive in Bangladesh on June 10 for their third tour amid the ongoing global Covid-19 pandemic, and will play three One-Day Internationals and two Tests ending February 15.

Nurse stars in Legends Cup

A solid all-round performance from discarded West Indies off-spinner Ashley Nurse propelled the Wes Hall XI to an upset 24-run victory over the Garfield Sobers XI to win the Barbados Legends Cup on Wednesday.

Nurse, batting at 10, hit the top score of 55 to lead the Hall XI to 238 for nine from their allocation of 50 overs, after they were put into bat on a typically hard, true Kensington Oval pitch in the final of the three-team competition.

HIGH HOPES

FOLLOWING a tumultuous year during which Trinidad and Tobago was temporarily suspended from international football, FIFA normalisation committee chairman Robert Hadad has in his Christmas message expressed hope for growth in 2021, beginning with the 2022 FIFA Men’s World Cup qualifying campaign.

Jomal Williams gets third goal of season

Jomal Williams netted his third goal of the season during AD Isidro Metapán’s 3-2 loss to Sonsonate FC on Sunday in the top flight of El Salvador’s football.

Williams, 26, plays for Isidro Metapán one of the traditional big clubs in El Salvador, who are struggling at the bottom of Group A of the top flight with no wins in six matches and three defeats in their last five.

Sponsors sticking with Tokyo Games

Tokyo Olympic officials said yesterday they have reached a “basic agreement” with all 68 domestic sponsors to extend their contracts into next year to support the postponed Games.

Melbourne on standby for 3rd India Test

The Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) has been placed on standby if Australia are unable to play the third test against India in Sydney following a fresh coronavirus outbreak in New South Wales, Cricket Australia (CA) said yesterday.