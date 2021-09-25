DYLAN CARTER swam to third place and the bronze medal in the 50 metres butterfly Friday, a day after posting a win and second place finish in the relay events for his London Roar team, as the International Swimming League continued in Naples, Italy.
Carter was only involved in an individual event, the 50-metre butterfly on Friday, clocking 22.36 seconds to finish third to England’s 50-metre butterfly 2017 world champion Ben Proud (22.26) and German Marius Kush, the 2019 European Championship gold medallist.
Carter was involved in two relay events on Thursday, helping London Roar to victory in the 4x100m freestyle and a second-place finish to table-topping Energy Standard in the 4x100m individual medley (IM).
Carter combined with Kyle Chambers, winner of the 100m free gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics and silver medallist in the same event recently at the Tokyo games. Also making up the team was Japan’s Katsumi Nakamura, a 2018 short-course 4x100m bronze medallist and European junior medallist Edward Mildred. The quartet clocked 3:06.50 in taking the race, with Carter having splits of 21.83 and 46.06 over his leg.
In the 4x100m IM, Carter joined Chambers, Ross Murdoch, Scotland’s 200m breaststroke Commonwealth Games gold medallist; and Guilherme Guido, Brazil’s 50m backstroke record holder.
The formidable Energy Standard (16 points) lead the team standings, with Cali Condors (15 points), London Roar (13 points) and Toronto Titans (12 points) making up the top four after Friday’s racing.