TOP JUNIOR swimmer Nikoli Blackman splashed to the first record of the Aquatics Sports Association of Trinidad and Tobago (ASATT), National Short Course (25m) Swimming Championships that began at the National Aquatic Centre in Balmain, Couva, Wednesday.
Fresh from his first medal at a senior Games—the 18-year-old won silver in the Men’s 200m freestyle at the San Salvador Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games that concluded over the weekend—Blackman warmed up for his maiden appearance with a record-breaking performance at this test event ahead of the Trinbago 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games that splashes off from August 4-11.
The CYG will utilise the longer course (50m), but speed is speed...and Blackman displayed it in abundance during the two-lap Boys 15-17 50m butterfly event on the opening night of the five-day meet Wednesday. Even with a less-than-smooth transition during the 15m breakout, the Marlins Aquatics Club swimmer managed to split in a quick 10.94 seconds when he won the third and final heat in 24.30 seconds. The time improved on Christian Homer’s 2009 mark of 24.35 and placed Blackman as top-seed for the finals which dashed off last night.
Blackman also claimed the Boys 15-17 400m freestyle in 4:00.85.
Other winners on the night included Harmoni Nelson of Eagles Aquatics (3:18.98 and Marlins’ Zoe Anthony (2:52.91) in the Girls 11-12 and 15-17 200m breaststroke events respectively. Marlins’ Qadir Lewis (3:00.78) and Atlantis Aquatics’ Riquelio Joseph (2:23..24) claimed gold in the Boys 11-12 and 15-17 editions of that same event.
In a fast Boys 13-14 200m breaststroke race, both Red White and Black’s Anpherne Bernard and Piranha Aquatics’ US-based Liam Roberts were within one second of the 1993 national record of Stephan Ottley (2:26.03). Bernard seemed on pace to surpass the mark but just tired towards the end, touching in 2:26.11 ahead of a faster-closing Roberts in 2:26.78.
In the other medal events on the night, Marlins’ Liam Carrington easily claimed the Boys 13-14 400m freestyle (4:08.65) while Tiger Sharks Swim Club’s Aaron Siewlal (4:53.65) took top honours in the Boys 11-12 version.
On the Girls side, the Marlins pair of Taylor Marchan (4:56.84) and Aimee Le Blanc (4:55.64) captured the gold medals for the 11-12 and 13-14 400m freestyle, while Atlantis Aquatics’ Amelia Rajack (4:42.11) was the 15-17 winner.
The competition continued last night with the finals of the 50m butterfly events and the heats of the 100m freestyle, 50m backstroke and 100m breaststroke and the timed finals of the 400m individual medley (IM).