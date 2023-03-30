Byng edged out for place in ITF final

SEBASTIEN BYNG was just edged out for a place in the doubles final of the ITF (International Tennis Federation) T&T International Junior Classic yesterday at the National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.
The Trinidad and Tobago player and Edward Kruppe, seeded third, gave top seeds David Asenov of Canada and Australian Ty Host all they could handle before being nosed out 6-4, 4-6, 10/8 in the semi-finals.
Byng and his Canadian partner won two matches in the draw, but none of the other players from the country were able to notch a victory in doubles.
Tobagonians Jace Quashie and Nicholas Ready came close in the boys’ draw before they were edged 7-5, 6-7 (5/7), 10/4 by Canadian Preston Codrington and Ka Kit Terry Lau of Hong Kong.
Byng’s brother Zachery and Mexican Moran Matias lost 6-2, 7-5 to an American pair, while Jayden Mitchell and his Guyanese partner were beaten 6-1, 6-1 by a Barbadian/Guyanese combination.
A pair of Australians denied Jamal Alexis and Beckham Sylvester 6-2, 6-4, and Jordell Chapman and Thomas Chung were beaten 6-2, 6-1 by second-seeded Americans Dillon Beckles and Easton Horricks, who advanced to the final yesterday.
In the girls’ draw, Tranquillity Open doubles champion Cameron Wong and singles runner-up Ella Carrington just failed to reach the quarter-finals when they were edged 6-1, 4-6, 10/6 by Mexican Alexa Martinez and Onalee Wagner of Germany.
Ready’s twin sister Charlotte and Sophie Alarcon of the United States were defeated 7-5, 6-4 by Sierra Rodgers of the Bahamas and Barbadian Shonte Sargeant.
Em-Miryam Campbell-Smith, the 13-year-old playing in her first ITF tournament, and her American partner lost 6-3, 6-2 to a Barbadian/Peruvian combination, while fellow debutants Naomi Mohammed and Shiloh Walker, who were beaten 6-0, 6-0 after they also failed to trouble the scorer in singles.
Their conquerors, Aria Avramovic and Tia Messerli of the United States came back in the quarter-finals to defeat Dain Lee of Korea and T&T’s Jordane Dookie, who had received a bye in the first round.
Dookie won two matches before losing to the third seed in
singles.
There were 18 players from the host country involved and the only others to win at least one match in singles were Sylvester and England-based Davis Cup player Luca Shamsi, who stunned the third seed in the first round before losing a three-set war in the round of 16.
The singles and doubles finals will take place today and first serve is 10 a.m.