SENIOR men’s football coach Angus Eve credited his staff and players as the Soca Warriors were able to grind out a 1-0 victory over Jamaica in the first of their two friendlies in the “Land of Reggae” on Saturday night.

A Reon Moore 67th-minute strike assured Eve and his charges of a marginal win over the Reggae Boyz—being led by new coach Heimir Hallgrimsson—in Montego Bay.