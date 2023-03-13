SEBASTIEN BYNG turned in a very respectable performance against the second seed when the Sunshine Snacks Tranquillity Open Tennis Tournament continued yesterday at the club’s courts, Victoria Avenue, Port of Spain.
The 1,826-ranked junior in the world was eventually edged 7-6 (7/4), 6-4 by 2019 champion Akiel Duke in their battle for a place in tomorrow’s men’s singles quarter-finals.
Byng’s younger brother Zachery, who played a major role in Trinidad and Tobago reaching the final of the regional pre-qualifying tournament for the Junior Davis Cup tournament in Guatemala two weeks ago, did not even have to pick up his racquet to reach the last eight, as both players in his half of the draw in the second round were defaulted for fighting on the court in Sunday’s first round.
Two other siblings were in yesterday’s second round, but they were rank outsiders and were sent packing. Beckham Sylvester was overwhelmed 6-1, 6-1 by US-based No. 4 seed Joseph Cadogan, and his older brother Sebastian, who reached the doubles semi-finals last Thursday, was beaten 6-3, 6-2 by third seed Keshan Moonasar.
His (Sebastian’s) doubles partner Jamal Alexis, seeded seventh, whipped Ronald Robinson 6-0, 6-3, but the other teenager Christoff Roberts was forced to default, because of school commitments, to sixth-seeded former champ Richard Chung. And top seed Nabeel Mohammed was a 6-2, 6-2 winner over Kristyan Valentine, the player who helped him capture his fourth doubles title last week Friday.
Vaughn Wilson, who defeated fellow Tobagonian Duke for the title when the event was last contested two years ago, had reached the last eight since Sunday. The No. 5 seed did not drop a single game against either Thomas Chung or after against Nicholas Ready.
The women’s quarters will take place from 3.30 p.m. today and Ready’s twin sister Charlotte will be an overwhelming favourite against Under-14 player Shiloh Walker, who did not have to take the court Sunday as No. 4 seed Farah Chautilal could not get time off from a tennis course to play. Third-seeded Jordane Dookie also won by default on Sunday as Lisbeth Boyce did not show.
Dookie, the 2021 First Citizens Junior Player of the Year, who claimed the doubles and mixed doubles titles -- with Cameron Wong and Shane Stone -- in the last few days, will oppose Naomi Mohammed for a place in the semi-finals.
Naomi, the daughter of former singles, doubles and mixed doubles champ Shenelle Mohammed, had taken down Laura-Le Maillard 6-3, 6-1 in the first round. Fellow 13-year-old Em-Miryam Campbell-Smith completed the list of quarter-finalists with a 6-1, 6-0 triumph over Jamaican Ariane Howell yesterday to set up a meeting with second-seeded Wong, a 6-2, 6-1 winner over Savitri Singh on Sunday.
The other quarter-final will be between 2021 runner-up Ella Carrington and Catherine Campbell, a top junior from the late 1990s who defeated Elyse Ferguson 4-6, 6-2, 6-0 on Sunday. The top-seeded 17-year-old did not drop a single game against Ana Sanchez to reach the last eight.