Byng marches into ITF main draw

SEBASTIEN BYNG marched into the main draw of the ITF (International Tennis Federation) Tobago Carnival Cup yesterday at the National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.
After crushing a Jamaican 6-2, 6-0 in the first draw of the 18 & under qualifying draw on Saturday, the age-group champion of the recent Sagicor Junior Tournament cruised past American Andrew Andea 6-0, 6-2 to earn one of the four places in today’s 32-draw.
Nicholas Ready and Deron Dumas were the other players from the host country in yesterday’s final round, but they were both convincingly beaten by Americans. Dumas, who had a bye in the first round, won just two games, one more than Ready managed.
Alex Chin, Jaylon Chapman, Luca De Noon and Byng’s brother Zachery were eliminated in the first round the day before. Sebastien is among seven T&T players in the main draw as B’Jorn Hall, Nathen Martin, Beckham Sylvester, Thomas Chung, Ethan Wong and Shae Millington were on the list automatically.
And there are five players from this country—Jordane Dookie, Ella Carrington, Aalisha Alexis, Wong’s sister Cameron and Ready’s twin sister Charlotte—in the girls’ main draw of 16.
Last year’s Tranquillity Open semifinalist Carrington reached the quarter-finals of the first stage of this three-leg Tacarigua circuit last week along with last year’s Junior Player of the Year Dookie, who was actually five points away from the last four.
Main-draw action in the COTECC (Central America and the Caribbean Tennis Confederation) 14 & under divisions will also get going after the two-day round-robin group stage ended yesterday.
Kale Dalla Costa, who captured the singles and doubles titles in the Sagicor International Junior Tournament in St Lucia four days ago, will be leading the local challenge. First serve is at 9 a.m.