Byng, Prince sizzle in Chetwynd B finals

ZACHERY BYNG produced a major upset in the Division B final of the Chetwynd Club Tennis Tournament Sunday at the club’s premises, Upper St Vincent Street, Tunapuna.

Nathen Martin was the favourite to capture the title even before a ball was struck in the 32-draw, and he had marched past his three opponents to get into the title match.

But the second-seeded 15-year-old had no answer as No. 6 seed Zachery Byng dismissed him 6-2, 6-1 in the last of five singles finals on the schedule.

Byng, the Under-14 runner-up in this year’s Catch National Junior Championships, whipped Randy Bailey 6-3, 6-3 on Saturday in the semi-finals, while Martin got past No.3 seed Askia Richards 6-2, 6-3 to secure the other place in the title match.

The day began with top seed Em-Miryam Campbell-Smith attempting to capture her second straight women’s second division crown.

But the East Clubs Classified champ was convincingly beaten 6-3, 6-1 by No. 2 seed Gabriella Prince, who also won their last meeting in straight sets en route to lifting the Under-12 trophy in the National Championships in April.

Returning after a four-year absence, multiple national champ Shenelle Mohammed overwhelmed Jaeda-Lee Daniel-Joseph 6-1, 6-1 for the Division A crown.

Raffick Mohammed, father of the 31-year-old Fed Cup player, defeated Cliff Meade 6-3, 6-3 in the Over-60 final.

And Akiel Duke edged two-time national champ Nabeel Mohammed 7-6, 4-6, 10/3 for the men’s Division A trophy.

The tournament will continue tomorrow with the quarter-finals and semis of doubles. The finals will take place next weekend.

