C’bean Amateur Golf Champs return to Tobago

Trinidad and Tobago’s golf team captain Ryan Peters is optimistic that the team will give a good showing as they aim to win the 66th edition of the Caribbean Amateur Golf Championships which tees off next Wednesday and runs through Friday, at the Plantations Golf Course in Tobago.
Peters was speaking yesterday at the St Andrew’s Golf Club in Moka, Maraval, where he expressed confidence in himself and his teammates and the preparations that they have done for the upcoming tournament.
Peters said: “I think we’re all very confident, we’re all very positive about the work we’ve put in and we’re ready to go out there and give our best.” When asked about the expectations of the team, Peters added: “We expect to win!”
In all, 64 players and 17 coaches will make up the nine teams that are set to participate this year where the men will vie for the Hoerman Cup while the women will compete for the George Teale Trophy.
Players from Trinidad and Tobago, Jamaica, Barbados, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, the US Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos are set to compete, with the travelling contingents set to arrive on July 23 and 24.
Team TTO is led by Peters, who will be accompanied by Ryan Gomez, Liam Brayden, Jada Charles, Chloe Ajodha, Jean Marc Chevrotier, Ethan Hill and Gabriel Vanososte with Ayden Ali serving as a reserve, Christopher Richards Sr. as coach and Mike Charles as manager.
Christopher Richards Jr, who is one of the premier young golfers in the country, was excluded from the team having been granted an exemption by the Trinidad and Tobago Golf Association (TTGA) to go to the United States to participate in the US Amateur Championships.
Also speaking at the event, Caribbean Golf Association vice-president, Wayne Baptiste, said: “I’ve observed what has been taking place and I’m satisfied that all the requirements were met for hosting the tournament.” noted Baptiste, who is also the president of the TTGA.
He also confirmed that Stephen Ames has agreed to spend a couple of days with the team in Tobago.
The last time that the tournament was held in Tobago 20 years ago, Trinidad and Tobago emerged victorious and there are hopes that history will repeat itself in this year’s tournament.