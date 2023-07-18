C’bean Amateur Golf Champs return to Tobago

Chris Richards Snr

LOCAL CONTINGENT: Coach of the senior national golf team Chris Richards Snr, second from left, with members of the team which will participate in the Caribbean Amateur Golf Championships 2023 (Hoerman Cup),at yesterday’s launch of the event at St Andrew’s Golf Club, Moka, Maraval. From left are Ayden Ali (reserve), Jada Charles, Ryan Gomez, Ethan Hill, Liam Bryden, Chole Ajodha, Jean-Marc Chevrotiere and team captain Ryan Peters.—Photo: ROBERT TAYLOR

Trinidad and Tobago’s golf team captain Ryan Peters is optimistic that the team will give a good showing as they aim to win the 66th edition of the Caribbean Amateur Golf Championships which tees off next Wednesday and runs through Friday, at the Plantations Golf Course in Tobago.

Peters was speaking yesterday at the St Andrew’s Golf Club in Moka, Maraval, where he expressed confidence in himself and his teammates and the preparations that they have done for the upcoming tournament.

Peters said: “I think we’re all very confident, we’re all very positive about the work we’ve put in and we’re ready to go out there and give our best.” When asked about the expectations of the team, Peters added: “We expect to win!”

In all, 64 players and 17 coaches will make up the nine teams that are set to participate this year where the men will vie for the Hoerman Cup while the women will compete for the George Teale Trophy.

Players from Trinidad and Tobago, Jamaica, Barbados, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, the US Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos are set to compete, with the travelling contingents set to arrive on July 23 and 24.

Team TTO is led by Peters, who will be accompanied by Ryan Gomez, Liam Brayden, Jada Charles, Chloe Ajodha, Jean Marc Chevrotier, Ethan Hill and Gabriel Vanososte with Ayden Ali serving as a reserve, Christopher Richards Sr. as coach and Mike Charles as manager.

Christopher Richards Jr, who is one of the premier young golfers in the country, was excluded from the team having been granted an exemption by the Trinidad and Tobago Golf Association (TTGA) to go to the United States to participate in the US Amateur Championships.

Also speaking at the event, Caribbean Golf Association vice-president, Wayne Baptiste, said: “I’ve observed what has been taking place and I’m satisfied that all the requirements were met for hosting the tournament.” noted Baptiste, who is also the president of the TTGA.

He also confirmed that Stephen Ames has agreed to spend a couple of days with the team in Tobago.

The last time that the tournament was held in Tobago 20 years ago, Trinidad and Tobago emerged victorious and there are hopes that history will repeat itself in this year’s tournament.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

QPCC stay atop in Tier 2

LEADERS Queen’s Park Cricket Club (QPCC) and Phoenix FC both maintained their positions in the top two spots in Tier 2 of the Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League (TTPFL), while Police moved up to third.

The second-tier version of the protective services derby saw Police shut out Defence Force 2-0, getting a third win of the season, through goals on either side of half-time from Khiba Romany (13’) and Clevon Mcfee (65’).

Joefield, Garcia compete at Senior Games

Joefield, Garcia compete at Senior Games

Trinidad and Tobago masters athlete Susannah Joefield just missed out on a podium finish in the women’s 70-74 10-kilometre road race at the National Senior Games in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA, two Fridays ago.

Joefield was fourth in one hour, three minutes, 26 seconds.

‘DON’T PLAY NAMES’

‘DON’T PLAY NAMES’

Despite being steamrolled on the third day of the first Test, West Indies head coach Andre Coley said there were periods at Windsor Park in Dominica where the hosts showed their mettle and he is hoping for more of those types of moments when the second Test bowls off at the Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, tomorrow.

Carenage football league resumes post-pandemic

BPTT Limited is the major sponsor of the Carenage Football League, which kicks off Friday with a double-header at the Carenage Recreation Ground on Haig Street.

Run by the Friends and Family group, the league will be played after a three-year absence due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Gopee-Scoon urges Marac residents to ‘get involved’ and make use of facility

Gopee-Scoon urges Marac residents to ‘get involved’ and make use of facility

Get out and play. That was the message of Minister of Trade and Industry, Paula Gopee-Scoon, on Saturday, when the Sports Company of Trinidad and Tobago (SporTT) presented the revitalised Marac Recreation Ground, equipped with amenities for sports and recreation.

Gopee-Scoon delivered the feature address on behalf of Shamfa Cudjoe, Minister of Sport and Community Development, and underscored Government’s continued efforts to provide modern, accessible spaces for sport and physical activity.

C’bean Amateur Golf Champs return to Tobago

C’bean Amateur Golf Champs return to Tobago

Trinidad and Tobago’s golf team captain Ryan Peters is optimistic that the team will give a good showing as they aim to win the 66th edition of the Caribbean Amateur Golf Championships which tees off next Wednesday and runs through Friday, at the Plantations Golf Course in Tobago.