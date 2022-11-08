Trinidad and Tobago Olympic cyclist Kwesi Browne will lead the charge for Team TTO in Caribbean Track Cycling Championships which is set to pedal off at the National Cycling Centre in Couva from November 11-13.
Browne is one of 19 cyclists selected by the T&T Cycling Federation (TTCF) for the event. Meanwhile, former national cyclist Njisane Phillip is the coach of the team while Ian Cole was appointed manager. The mechanics are Elisha Greene and Jovian Gomez while the chaperone is Kanika Paul-Payne.
TEAM TTO
Elite: Kwesi Browne, Zion Pulido, Ryan D’abreau, Haseem Mc Lean, Tariq woods, Enrique De Comormond, Maurice Burnette, Justin Williams, Liam Trepte (Reserve), Kyle Caraby (Reserve), Adrianna Seyjagat (F), Alexi Ramirez (F).
Juniors: Samuel Meloney, Devante Laurence, Jarel Mohammed, Raul Garcia, Mosi Williamson (Reserve), Phoebe Sandy (F), Alexia Wilson (F).