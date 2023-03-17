Cadogan, Chung in third final

AS has been the case in the other two tournaments that the United States-based Joseph Cadogan has completed in Trinidad in the last 13 years, he will come against Richard Chung for the men’s singles crown when the curtain falls on the Sunshine Snacks Tranquillity Open Tennis Tournament today at the club’s courts, Victoria Avenue, St Clair.
In yesterday’s semi-finals, the fourth-seeded Cadogan was a 6-3, 6-4 winner over No. 5 seed Vaughn Wilson.
Two-time champ Chung booked his place in the final with a 6-3, 6-2 triumph over 2019 champ Akiel Duke, who could hardly move after taking a tumble at the back of the court and twisting his ankle when trailing 5-3 in the first.
Meanwhile, all eyes will be on Jordane Dookie this afternoon as she attempts to complete a Triple Crown.
She will oppose 2021 runner-up Ella Carrington in the women’s singles final at 3 p.m.
The 15-year-old Dookie captured the women’s doubles title with Cameron Wong last Friday and the mixed doubles crown with the United States-based Shane Stone the day after.
The veterans (Over-45 final), between 2018 champ Richard McLetchie and Brian Jackson, will take place at the same time, and the men’s title match is an hour later.