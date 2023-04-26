JOSEPH CADOGAN was edged out of a place in today’s “round of 16” when the ITF (International Tennis Federation) Men’s US$15,000 Tournament continued yesterday at the National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.
After his compatriots Nabeel Mohammed and Sebastien Byng had lost when the tournament served off the day before, the Tobagonian went down 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 to American qualifier Jared Thompkins.
Cadogan, who had lost in two close sets in the first round of the first event of this two-leg series last week in his first match since winning the Tranquillity Open a month earlier, had to be extremely disappointed as he was leading 2-0 in the deciding set.
The 34-year-old, who has spent the majority of his life in the United States, and two-time national champ Vaughn Wilson were edged 7-6 (7/5), 7-5 in the first round of doubles the night before by compatriots Mohammed and Akiel Duke.
The victory put the eventual winners, who won the last six games of the match after saving a set point at 1-5, into the quarter-finals of the second week in succession.
But 2019 ‘Tranquil” champ Duke and two-time national champ Mohammed came up against the No. 2 seeds last night and were beaten 6-0, 6-2 by Finn Reynolds of New Zealand and Australian Edward Winter.
Mohammed had lost 6-3, 6-0 against the No. 4 seed on Monday, while national Under-18 and 21 champ Byng was beaten 6-1, 6-2 by a player from Sweden.
The last time there was men’s professional tennis in Trinidad was three decades ago, but there were back-to-back women’s tournaments in Tacarigua five years ago. “Round of 16” action gets going at 2 p.m. today.