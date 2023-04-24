HOST country Trinidad and Tobago will be represented by three players in the ITF (International Tennis Federation) Men’s US$15,000 Tournament from today at National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.
Nabeel Mohammed, Joseph Cadogan and national 18 & under and 21 & under champion Sebastien Byng have received ‘wild cards” into the main draw of 32 for the second and final leg of this circuit.
They had also gotten wild cards last week along with Luca Shamsi, but this 17-year-old Davis Cup player has returned to school in England. All four T&T players were eliminated in the first round last week, but Cadogan and Mohammed definitely raised more than a few eyebrows.
Cadogan, who has spent the majority of his life in the United States, is a former professional player who reached a career-high ATP (Association of Tennis Professionals) ranking of #969 just over a decade ago.
Playing his first match since winning the Tranquillity Open a month earlier, the left-handed Tobagonian was narrowly beaten 6-4, 7-5 by New Zealand’s Finn Reynolds, a player 11 years his junior who is currently listed at #1,023 in the world and he was the top seed in the qualifying draw.
Two-time national champ Mohammed was leading the top seed 4-1, before he went down 7-5, 6-0 against fellow 24-year-old Ezekiel Clark. The American, ranked 529th, went on to capture both the singles and doubles titles.
After combining with Osgar O’Hoisin of Ireland to defeat AJ Cantanzariti and Joshua Sheehy 7-6 (9/7), 6-4 in the doubles final on Saturday night, Clark edged second-seeded compatriot Victor Lilov 3-6. 6-2, 7-5 for the singles crown on Sunday.
The 19-year-old Lilov, ranked #664 in the world after reaching as high as No. 3 in juniors, was the runner-up in the ITF Junior Tournament down here four years ago and in the Wimbledon Junior Championships last year.
All four T&T players involved in the qualifying event for the second leg were eliminated in the first round on Sunday. Akiel Duke, who won a match alongside Mohammed to reach the doubles quarters last week, was the only one to make any impression. The 2019 ‘Tranquil’ champ was beaten 6-4, 6-3 by the 12th-seeded Chukwudumebi Smarty.
Byng’s brother Zachery, who was also in the qualifying draw last week and narrowly went down to this American 7-6, 6-4, drew the No. 11 seed from Chile this time and went down 6-2, 6-0. Dunstan De Noon, the over-45 champ of the ITF Masters Tournament in Tacarigua a month ago, picked up one game from the 13th seeded Mexican after losing by default last week.
Ethan Wong and Vaughn Wilson were also making their first appearances in the series. Wong, the 2021 national Under-18 champ, was overwhelmed 6-1, 6-0 by the ninth-seeded Canadian, who came close to reaching the quarters of the main draw last week. Two-time national champ Wilson drew the top seed and failed to trouble the scorer against American Evan Bynoe.
All 20 players who were placed directly into the main draw, as well as six from the qualifying event, are ranked by the ATP.
There were 11 players in the qualifying draw without ATP points, but they are ranked by the ITF.
The last time there was men’s professional tennis in Trinidad was three decades ago, but there were back-to-back women’s tournaments in Tacarigua five years ago.
A US$15,000 event is the lowest on the ladder of professional tennis.