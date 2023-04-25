Cadogan plays qualifier in ITF

AFTER his two Trinidad and Tobago compatriots were eliminated yesterday, Joseph Cadogan will begin his campaign against a qualifier when the ITF (International Tennis Federation) Men’s US$15,000 Tournament continues today at the National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.
The 34-year-old Tobagonian will tackle American Jared Thompkins, who does not have an ATP (Association of Tennis Professionals) world ranking, but is listed at #857 on the secondary (ITF) tour.
Playing in his first match since winning the Tranquillity Open a month earlier, Cadogan, who has spent the majority of his life in the United States and reached a career-high ATP ranking of #969 just over a decade ago, was edged last week in two close sets in the first round of this two-leg circuit by the player who was seeded first in qualifying.
Nebeel Mohammed again played a competitive first set before fading in the second against one of the top four seeded players.
After losing 7-5, 6-0 to eventual champ Ezekiel Clarke of the United States a week ago, the two-time national champ was beaten 6-3, 6-0 by fourth-seeded American Joshua Sheehy yesterday.
And national Under-18 and 21 champ Sebastien Byng, the third and final local player to be included in the main draw on ‘wild card’, went down 6-1, 6-2 by Arvid Nordquist of Sweden.
The last time there was men’s professional tennis in Trinidad was three decades ago, but there were back-to-back women’s tournaments in Tacarigua five years ago.
A US$15,000 event is the lowest on the ladder of professional tennis.
The first round will conclude today and first serve is 2 p.m.