Chris Cairns

UNDERWENT EMERGENCY SURGERY: Chris Cairns, former New Zealand all-rounder.

Former New Zealand all-rounder Chris Cairns is off life support and recovering in hospital after emergency surgery in Sydney for a heart problem, his lawyer said yesterday.

Cairns, 51, had surgery in Canberra after a “major medical event” earlier this month but the seriousness of his condition required him to be transferred to St Vincent’s for another operation.

New Zealand media reported Cairns had suffered an aortic dissection -- a tear in the body’s main artery.

“I’m pleased to advise that Chris is off life support and has been able to communicate with his family from hospital in Sydney,” Aaron Lloyd said in a statement.

“He and his family are thankful for all of the support and well wishes from everyone, and for the privacy they have been afforded. They request that this continues as they focus on his recovery moving forward.”

Cairns played 62 Tests, 215 one-day internationals and two T20 matches for New Zealand between 1989 and 2006. His father Lance also played cricket for New Zealand.

Cairns has lived in Canberra with his wife and children for several years.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

FIGHTBACK

FIGHTBACK

BABAR AZAM might be starting to become a bit of a vexation to West Indian bowlers.

Pacquiao looking beyond Ugas

Pacquiao looking beyond Ugas

Manny Pacquiao will not guarantee that he will keep boxing after his upcoming bout with Yordenis Ugas, but he told ESPN that if he continues his career, he would like to fight Terence Crawford or Errol Spence Jr.

Cairns off life support

Cairns off life support

Former New Zealand all-rounder Chris Cairns is off life support and recovering in hospital after emergency surgery in Sydney for a heart problem, his lawyer said yesterday.

Master tactician

Master tactician

Chelsea showed last weekend why many people, including myself, think they can win the Premier League title this year.

Derron Douglas

Derron Douglas

Derron Douglas is firmly focused on doing great things in table tennis. He is 17 years old, …