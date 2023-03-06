Caldrac Club have taken the lead in the South Premiership 2 competition following an emphatic innings and 286-run victory over Sancho St Julien Sports in round four of the competition over the weekend.
After dismissing Sancho St Julien for 91 in the first innings, Caldrac piled up 422 for five with Nathaniel McDavid hitting 121, Albert Gopie making 101 not out and Shaquille McDavid chipping in with 92.
Batting a second time, Sancho St Julien were dismissed for 45 with Avinash Mabirsingh grabbing six wickets for 17 runs to go with his two wickets for 25 runs in the first innings.
The win helped Caldrac overtake Yorkshire Sports and Marchin Patriots for the top spot in the division after Yorkshire and Marchin played to a draw in their fourth-round clash.
Yorkshire were all out for 91 in their first innings while Marchin responded with 121 with skipper Adrian Ali hitting 50 as they clinched first innings points.
Yorkshire batted a lot better in their second turn in the middle with Raj Nanan scoring 114 and Akeel Mohammed hitting 67 to keep them in the game. Marchin closed the day on 94 for five as they hung on for a share of the points.
Yorkshire, who led the standings heading into the game, are now second on the table with Marchin slipping down to third place.
In the North Premiership 2 competition, Merry Boys continued to dominate the opposition as they maintained their unbeaten run with an easy ten-wicket victory over Canefarm Sports.
Summarised Scores:
Premiership 2 North
HKL Aranjuez Sports 162 (Safraz Lalloo 42, Malcolm Ramlogan 34; Vikash rampersad 3/32, Jonathan Singh 2/15) & 225 (Keron Rampersad 48, Leonardo Francis 44, Isiah Superville 31; Vikash Rampersad 5/82, Brian Boodram 4/85) vs T&T Prisons Services 190 (Andre Mohammed 43, Leon Basanoo 33; Dion Ferrier 3/64, Leonardo Francis 4/29) & 37-1 — Match drawn; Prions won first innings points
El Socorro Youth Movement 219 (Yohan Sirjoo 85; Dwayne Bristol 4/54, Jordan Samkaran 2/31) & 126 (Muhammad Aziz 40 n.o., Abdur Juman 31; Dwayne Bristol 4/48, Kieshawn Dillion 3/23) vs Defence Force 164 (Jordan Samkaran 70; Yohan Sirjoo 4/23, Abdur Juman 3/31, Yasir Deen 2/30) & 117-9 (Yasir Deen 4/35, Shakeem Prince 3/44, Abdur Juman 2/22) — Match drawn; El Socorro won first innings points
Canefarm Sports 183 (Anthony Simmons 70, Jonathan Hirst 49; Javon Searles 3/57, Daron Cruickshank 3/28) & 153 (Jameel Churaman 40, Jonathan Hirst 36; Darren Deonarine 4/54, Rakesh Seecharan 2/19, Marlon Barclay 2/21) vs Merry Boys 320 (Javon Searles 60, Tevon Jadoo 52, Marion Belcon 47, Daron Cruickshank 38, Marlon Barclay 34; Anthony Simmons 7/113) & 20-0 — Merry Boys won by 10 wickets
QPCC III 313 (Joshua Dookie 95, Gerard Chin 77, Andre Suglal 51; Alexander Chase 4/85, Travaine Cargill 2/56) vs Munroe Road 273-7 (Vishal Seedan 85, Travaine Cargill 66, Vikash Ramnath 57 n.o.; Shiva McCoon 4/96) — Match drawn
Premiership 2 South
Sancho St Julien Sports 91 (Aroon Gopichandsingh 43; Nathaniel McDavid 3/13, Jevon George 2/14, Avinash Mahabirsingh 2/25, Nikyle Jalim 2/14) & 45 (Avinash Mahabirsingh 6/17, Negus Carthy 2/1) vs Caldrac Club 422-5 (Nathaniel McDavid 121, Albert Gopie 101 n.o., Shaquille McDavid 92, Gabriel Blackwell 38)
— Caldrac won by an innings and 286 runs
Yorkshire Sports 91 (Ricky Jaipaul 5/23, Rivaldo Ramlogan 2/21, Kashtri Singh 2/6) & 274 (Raj Nanan 114, Akeel Mohammed 67; Ricky Jaipaul 4/102, Lashtri Singh 3/70, Teshawn Castro 2/37) vs Marchin Patriots 121 (Adrian Ali 50; Devon Boyce 5/30, Raj Nanan 4/41) & 94-5 (Giovante Depeiza 36; Raj Nanan 2/22, Kieron Ramlal 2/11) — Match drawn; Marchin won first innings points
Barrackpore United 216 (Silus Cooper 94, Trevon James 39; Vasant Singh 4/51, Nick Ramlal 3/50) & 210-6 dec (Trevon James 68, Jase Assoon 57, Daniel Cooper 31 n.o.; Ronillster Perreira 3/31) vs Premier League U-19s 174 (Fareez Ali 44, Kyle Ramdoo 29; Duane Charles 4/36, Jase Assoon 4/51) — Match drawn; Barrackpore won first innings points
Endeavour 324 all out vs Cosmos 205 & 194-8 — Match drawn; Endeavour won first innings points