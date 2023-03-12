‘Cale’ blank Cunupia at Velodrome

MORVANT CALEDONIA UNITED shut out Cunupia FC 2-0 in their Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League (TTPFL) game to earn full points at the Arima Velodrome last evening.
Two strikes within seven minutes from Osafa Simpson and Sean Bonval proved good enough for the Morvant-based side to secure full points.
The goals came from two defensive blunders from Cunupia FC’s experienced players.
After Bonval lobbed a pass forward to the top of the Cunupia FC penalty area, veteran Stephen Julien swung wildly at the pass that bounced slightly awkwardly on the dry, fast conditions at the Velodrome. The miss left Simpson free to confront Cunupia custodian whom he beat by tapping to his right in the 18th minute.
Julien’s defensive colleague Rondell Gibson committed a similar mistake in the 23rd minute that enabled another Caledonia item.
Gibson had done all the hard work, robbing Bonval of possession from a right side pass. But in attempting to turn to the flank to create some space between himself and Bonval, Gibson bumbled the ball and Bonval pounced, cutting onto his left to send a low left-footer into the right corner of the net.
Coach Michael de Four’s Cunupia found that a burden too heavy to overcome. They managed only one weak shot on goal at Caledonia goalkeeper Renaldo Blair for the entire first half. And despite three substitutions at the interval, they failed to change the direction of a game dominated by the Caledonia midfield and attacking play. Caledonia had a 16-2 shots on goal advantage.
