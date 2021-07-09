Call to sack ‘Latas’

Former Barbados national captain Terry Sealy is calling on Trinidadian Russell ‘Little Magician’ Latapy to resign as head coach of the Barbados men’s football team.
Sealy made the call for Latapy’s head during an interview with Barbados Today following Barbados’ humiliating 8-1 defeat to Bermuda in the CONCACAF Gold Cup qualifiers, played last Friday night in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA.
Not satisfied with how Barbados football is being administered, Sealy said that the resources spent to retain Latapy’s services could be better spent on local coaches. He also warned that Barbados needed to pay special attention when it comes to rushing to bring in too many of its foreign-based players.
“I am one who said openly I supported the choice of Latapy as coach. I played against him back in my early days. I have always liked him as a player, clearly what I am seeing here Latapy has not been able to take control of the Barbados team and move our football forward. I expect the executive of the Barbados Football Association would quietly meet with Latapy and ask him to resign,” said Sealy.
Sealy is also willing to take matters further and call a no-confidence motion against the Randy Harris-led administration if that is what it will take for Barbados’ football to move forward.
“I would be calling and most likely moving forward to asking the president to step down or bring a no-confidence motion. This is a total embarrassment to Barbados football and from what I am hearing in terms of all the administrative problems we had, the president cannot continue.”
Since his arrival to the BFA, Latapy has led the “Tridents” to a League B promotion in the CONCACAF Nations League and boasts five wins, six losses, and two draws to date.
Latapy said he shouldered the responsibility of the poor performance but noted it took three flights on three separate days for the team to arrive ahead of its biggest tournament, and he felt that contributed to a breakdown.
While he noted football was a game of passion and acknowledged the hurt felt over the result, Latapy once again called on the general public to support the “Tridents” in their quest moving forward.
“I know football is a game of passion and emotions, and I know when things are not going well, everybody feels they have a right to comment on it without supporting it to make it better.
“My view has always been that this is not a game, especially at this level, where only the BFA has to produce to do well. The reality is we need the support of the entire public,” the head coach said.
The “Tridents” now turn their attention to preparing for the CONCACAF Nations League in March 2022 and formulating a four-year plan ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.