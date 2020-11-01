Called to account

Santa Rosa Park

LEGIT OR NOT?: A section of the audience in the grand stand at Santa Rosa Park, Arima, on Saturday.

—Photo: JERMAINE CRUICKSHANK

THE Arima Race Club (ARC) has denied that fans were welcomed at horse racing on Saturday at Santa Rosa Park, Arima.

However, claims to the contrary in the media yesterday have prompted Minister of Trade and Industry Paula Gopie-Scoon to request a report from the club today about what transpired.

However, ARC president Robert Bernard stated that “the information was not only inaccurate, but club members actually worked overtime to keep patrons out.”

The ARC president pointed out that midway through the day’s programme chief executive officer Ken Ojeer was actually forced to lock the front gate after security reported some angry fans were dissatisfied when turned away.

Bernard, who speculated that they could have been people coming in to see the 4 p.m. Midsummer Classic, one of the leading events on the calendar, noted that he was informed that some spectators were able to enter the premises through a “hole in the fence” after being turned away.

They apparently ended up on the first floor of the grand stand, along with grooms and other personnel necessary for the running of the sport.

There was actually a notice on the front gate informing spectators that they were not allowed to enter and “apologising for the inconvenience.”

And this reporter witnessed security personnel turning away drivers while waiting almost ten minutes to get the opportunity to show press credentials at the gate and get the green light.

Fans have not been allowed on the track since the sport resumed following a three-and-a-half-month shutdown because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, when Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley gave the clearance for casinos and other gambling outlets to operate at 50 per cent capacity on October 24, the ARC mistakenly thought that the race track fell into this category and announced around the middle of last week that patrons could return.

The Government pulled the plug on this plan after meeting with club officials on Friday.

Bernard was “very disappointed” but encouraged patrons keep viewing the races on TV6 and on cable television.

However, he does not understand why Government has refused to allow 50 per cent capacity outdoors at Santa Rosa, but has given the green light for cinemas to open half-full indoors.

“Horse racing is an industry, that’s why we fall under the Ministry of Trade (and Industry) as opposed to the Ministry of Sport,” he said.

There are 19 days remaining until the next racing day on November 21 and Bernard is hoping that fans will be allowed back then.

