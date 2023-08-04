Calypso Girls battle for 11th spot

WIN and Trinidad and Tobago will match their worst-ever performance at a Netball World Cup, an 11th place finish in New Zealand 2007. Lose against Fiji today, and T&T will finish 12th, achieving a new low.

The Calypso Girls’ campaign at the 2023 Netball World Cup ends today, when they take on Fijians. The contest was due to take place at the convention centre in Cape Town, South Africa, from 3 a.m. Following the match, the team packs its bags for the long trip back to the Caribbean. It will be just the second time that T&T will not earn a top-ten finish at the World Cup. Either way it goes, today ends a disappointing competition in which the Calypso Girls failed to achieve a pre-tournament goal of finishing in the top ten.

Of the other Caribbean teams, Barbados finished 14th after losing 75-45 to Zimbabwe in the playoff for 13th and 14th Spot. The Caribbean #1, Jamaica’s Sunshine Girls will look for a place in the grand final when they take on Australia in their semi-final at 10 a.m., while the England face defending champions New Zealand, from 5 a.m. Both semis take place today.

BEST OPENING EVER

A mini Carnival at the Hasely Crawford Stadium here in Port of Spain, yesterday, ushered in the seventh Commonwealth Youth Games (CYG).

In addition to many elements of the host nation’s Carnival celebrations, including the iconic Peter Minhsall creations Tan Tan and Saga Boy, the opening ceremony featured a Trinidad and Tobago history lesson. The colourful, multi-cultural show prompted Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) president Dame Louis Martin to declare that T&T had staged the best a notable CYG opening.

Club Sando stunner

A second half blitz and brace from substitute Ezekiel Kesar saw Tiger Tanks Club Sando open the 2023 CONCACAF Caribbean Shield football tournament with a 4-0 victory over Guadeloupe champions Solidarité Scolaire yesterday at Warner Park, St Kitts and Nevis. Club Sando got goals from Kesar (78th and 79th), Kadeem Corbin (51st) and Isaiah Thompson (87th).

T&T bring up rear in Davis Cup

HOSTS Trinidad and Tobago have finished ninth and last in the lowest rung of the Davis Cup ladder at National Racquet Centre in Tacarigua.

The national tennis players were swept 3-0 by Nicaragua when the group stage of the Americas Group IV competition ended yesterday.

Under-15 boys begin against Honduras

Trinidad and Tobago’s national Under-15 boys footballers open the 2023 CONCACAF Under-15 Championship with a tough match up against Honduras at the Olympico Felix Sanchez stadium in Santo Domingo from 8 p.m tomorrow

Calypso Girls battle for 11th spot

ITF silver medal for Byng

TRINIDAD and Tobago’s Sebastien Byng had to settle for the silver medal when the curtain came down on the ITF (Internaional Tennis Federation) Junior Tournament yesterday in St Lucia.

After wining four matches in straight sets—including a round of 16 triumph over the No, 2 seed—the sixth-seeded national Under-18 and 21 champion was defeated 6-3, 7-5 in the 18 and under final by unseeded American Neel Krishnaswamy.