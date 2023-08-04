Calypso Girls battle for 11th spot

WIN and Trinidad and Tobago will match their worst-ever performance at a Netball World Cup, an 11th place finish in New Zealand 2007. Lose against Fiji today, and T&T will finish 12th, achieving a new low.
The Calypso Girls’ campaign at the 2023 Netball World Cup ends today, when they take on Fijians. The contest was due to take place at the convention centre in Cape Town, South Africa, from 3 a.m. Following the match, the team packs its bags for the long trip back to the Caribbean. It will be just the second time that T&T will not earn a top-ten finish at the World Cup. Either way it goes, today ends a disappointing competition in which the Calypso Girls failed to achieve a pre-tournament goal of finishing in the top ten.
Of the other Caribbean teams, Barbados finished 14th after losing 75-45 to Zimbabwe in the playoff for 13th and 14th Spot. The Caribbean #1, Jamaica’s Sunshine Girls will look for a place in the grand final when they take on Australia in their semi-final at 10 a.m., while the England face defending champions New Zealand, from 5 a.m. Both semis take place today.