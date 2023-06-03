Trinidad and Tobago’s senior women’s netball team will aim for an improved performance when they take on a men’s team today in the San Fernando Netball League competition.
“Calypso Girls” head-coach Joel “Twiggy” Young-Strong, a retired former international umpire, is expecting further improvement from a week ago when her charges defeated a male team 43-22, to mark the opening of the 2023 season of the San Fernando Netball League, held at the Southern Indoor Sport Arena, Pleasantville.
Young-Strong also revealed that her final 15-member Netball World Cup squad has already been chosen, though not yet announced, with the long shot chance that injured Australia-based shooter Samantha Wallace might still be able to join the squad. The Calypso Girls are using both the San Fernando Netball League and CAC Games as preparation for the Netball World Cup 2023, to take place in Cape Town, South Africa, from July 28 to August 6. Following a week of training, the T&T ladies will put what has been practised to use against a male team every Sunday in the San Fernando League, hoping competing against the greater physicality, speed, and size of the men will bring them up to a higher standard. Despite last Sunday’s seemingly easy outing, the national coach was not satisfied.
“We could see where we still need a lot of work,” Young-Strong stated, “Playing in the San Fernando League gives us the opportunity to see what we need to work on. It also lets us see where our fitness level is.”
“After Sunday (today), we will be going back in the week to work on these things,” she noted. “Fitness is a concern, along with combinations and any other things we need to tweak.”
T&T qualified for the World Cup through the Netball World Cup Qualifiers Americas, where the only team they lost to throughout the competition was pre-qualified Jamaica.
For the first time ever, netball has been included in the CAC Games, which will be held between June 23-July 8 in El Salvador. And coach Young-Strong is using that tournament as a pre-World Cup camp.
“We want to use the CAC Games as a pre-camp to the World Cup. This also will give us the opportunity to see where we are when we compete against teams like Jamaica and Barbados,” she explained.
Ranked No. 11 in the world, the Calypso Girls’ major goal would be to get into the world top-ten and hopefully make further inroads.
“We want to climb above the rivalry between Barbados and ourselves. We want to be (competitive) rivals with Jamaica. We want to be rivals with South Africa,” adding, “We want to go forward now and make a deep impact into that top ten.”