‘Calypso Girls’ fine-tune ahead of CAC Games

Trinidad and Tobago’s netballers will compete at the 2023 Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games, scheduled to take place in San Salvador, where the sport of netball will be contested for the very first time.
The team will use the CAC tournament, between June 23-July 8, as preparation for the Vitality Netball World Cup which takes place in Cape Town, South Africa, from July 28 to August 6.
Currently down to 18 players, the “Calypso Girls” will also compete in the San Fernando Netball League, starting this month, as a sharpener prior to heading to El Salvador for the CAC Games.
A month after qualifying for the 2023 Netball World Cup, playing unbeaten at the Americas Netball Championship, the Trinidad and Tobago Netball Association (TTNA) cited communication issues when sacking both interim national senior team coach Kemba Duncan and manager Ashelle Legall last December.
Two TTNA administrators were subsequently appointed to head the team. Joel Young-Strong-- a retired international umpire and TTNA first vice-president-- assumed the role of interim coach, while TTNA general secretary and former national player Coreen David, assumed the role of interim team manager.
With David currently in Peru on an international course, holding on as interim team manager is Sherry-Ann Blackburn, president of the TTNA.
Blackburn said that the team is in a full preparation for upcoming international assignments. She revealed the team trains Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at Tacarigua.
“Right now, they are doing practice games on Saturdays against men. After El Salvador (CAC) they will be back home for about a week-and-a-half before they leave for the World Cup.”
Blackburn also expects the team will have a few international warm-up matches before beginning competition in South Africa.
