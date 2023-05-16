‘Calypso Girls’ fine-tune ahead of CAC Games

T&T's netball squad

EYEING CAC CAMPAIGN: T&T's netball squad.

Trinidad and Tobago’s netballers will compete at the 2023 Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games, scheduled to take place in San Salvador, where the sport of netball will be contested for the very first time.

The team will use the CAC tournament, between June 23-July 8, as preparation for the Vitality Netball World Cup which takes place in Cape Town, South Africa, from July 28 to August 6.

Currently down to 18 players, the “Calypso Girls” will also compete in the San Fernando Netball League, starting this month, as a sharpener prior to heading to El Salvador for the CAC Games.

A month after qualifying for the 2023 Netball World Cup, playing unbeaten at the Americas Netball Championship, the Trinidad and Tobago Netball Association (TTNA) cited communication issues when sacking both interim national senior team coach Kemba Duncan and manager Ashelle Legall last December.

Two TTNA administrators were subsequently appointed to head the team. Joel Young-Strong-- a retired international umpire and TTNA first vice-president-- assumed the role of interim coach, while TTNA general secretary and former national player Coreen David, assumed the role of interim team manager.

With David currently in Peru on an international course, holding on as interim team manager is Sherry-Ann Blackburn, president of the TTNA.

Blackburn said that the team is in a full preparation for upcoming international assignments. She revealed the team trains Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at Tacarigua.

“Right now, they are doing practice games on Saturdays against men. After El Salvador (CAC) they will be back home for about a week-and-a-half before they leave for the World Cup.”

Blackburn also expects the team will have a few international warm-up matches before beginning competition in South Africa.

—Ian Prescott

COACH PHIL

In search of a fifth Caribbean Premier League T20 title, the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) have continued to shake things up, with Phil Simmons joining the franchise as their new head coach.

The addition to the TKR family was announced yesterday by the organisation, with skipper Kieron Pollard hoping the former West Indies head coach can bring some smiles and exciting results back to the Trinidad-based franchise.

Army edge Rangers 1-0

TERMINIX LA Horquetta Rangers suffered successive Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League (TTPFL) defeats when edged 1-0 by THE Defence Force in a rescheduled match, yesterday, at the Police Academy ground.

The decisive moment came when captain and central defender Justin Garcia convert a penalty following a foul by Rangers right-back Caleb Sturge on Army midfielder Jameel Cooper.

New rankings system launched

CONCACAF launched yesterday an innovative, new ranking system for clubs and leagues in the confederation that will help determine draw seedings for its Champions League and other new tournaments.

The new rankings will be an important part of revamped club ecosystem in CONCACAF and will come into effect from the start of the new Central American and Caribbean Cup tournaments and onwards, and the expanded Champions League next year.

RADO focus on compliance, education and testing over the next six months

Compliance with the world anti-doping code will be high on the agenda of the Caribbean Regional Anti-Doping Organisation (RADO) with education, testing, and training a critical part of the focus.

This is one of the developments coming out of the Caribbean RADO annual general meeting staged in Port of Spain earlier this month.

McKenzie, ‘Chanders’ anchor strong start for Windies ‘A’ in 1st ‘Test’

Half-centuries from openers Kirk McKenzie and Tagenarine Chanderpaul enabled West Indies “A” to make a strong start to their “Test” series against hosts Bangladesh “A” yesterday before adverse weather halted their progress.

McKenzie led the way with 86 and Chanderpaul was not out on 70 — and the Caribbean side reached 220 for two in their first innings before rain stopped play about an hour early on the first day of the four-day, first-class match at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.