Calypso Girls focus on improvement

Trinidad and Tobago’s Calypso Girls have played unbeaten at Americas Federation of Netball Association Championships before, and also beaten Barbados in several finals.
After defeating a resilient Barbados 50-40 on Thursday night to win the 2022 AFNA event in Kingston, Jamaica, the challenge for T&T is to get to the higher level, which they definitely were not on, when finishing one from bottom at the Commonwealth Games in August, when beating only Caribbean rivals Barbados.
With nine months to the first Netball World Cup to be held on the Africa continent, Trinidad and Tobago Netball Association (TTNA) president Sherry-Ann Blackburn agrees that there is work to be done, while at the same time acknowledging the work done by Tobago-born coach and former player Kemba Duncan and others, at the 2022 AFNA Championships.
“Trinidad and Tobago has again qualified for the Netball World Cup. The team has done some homework following the Commonwealth Games,” said Blackburn, who is not satisfied with T&T just winning the regional tournament.
Previously, T&T also played unbeaten to win AFNA Championship in 2010 (Alberta, Canada), 2014 (St Lucia), 2019 (Barbados) and now 2022 in Jamaica, relegating Barbados to second spot each time. Blackburn said the next step for the number 11 world-ranked nation is to move up the international ladder.
The Calypso Girls are the only nation outside of 11-time champions Australia and current champions New Zealand to have won a World Cup (Championship), when joint champions with those two powerhouses in a three-way tie in the 1979 edition which was held in Trinidad. T&T also finished second and third at subsequent editions.
“Having accomplished that feat at the regional level, our eyes are on the international level. We are going to put in the work to regain and reclaim that glory,” Blackburn stated. “We are not satisfied where we are at. So, we are going to put in the work.”
Thursday night’s win was a hard-fought one over their Bajan adversaries, at the National Indoor Sports Centre, Kingston, Jamaica. But the Calypso Girls had already qualified for the 2023 South Africa World Cup a night before when beating the United States.
Fighting tooth and claw for the final World Cup qualifying spot, the Bajans did not give in after looking outclassed in the first quarter and rallied strongly to be level at 22-22 at the start of the third quarter. Barbados was still within reach at 36-30 at the end of the third session, before class told, as T&T steadily asserted.
T&T captain Shaquanda Green-Noel was elated in a post-match interview on the SportsMax network. “I am ecstatic about that performance. I think we went out there and executed exactly what the coach wanted and I can’t ask for anything else from the girls. Fantastic.”
T&T would be expected to improve further for the World Cup, having played the 2022 Americas Championships without arguably, its two best shooters, injured Australian-based Samamtha Wallace and goal-attack Kalifa McCollin.
Wallace has almost recovered after undergoing surgery at her Australian base. Meanwhile, McCollin is home-based for the first time in six years and currently a student. There had been a fallout between McCollin, 27, and team management regarding her school schedule and availability to train with the national team.
McCollin captained the team during the disastrous Sunshine Series in Jamaica a year ago and has not been on the national team since Althea McCollin, her mother, was dismissed as T&T head-coach.
The senior McCollin has since taken her services to Grenada, who she coached at the 2022 AFNA competition. TTNA president Blackburn has always maintained that McCollin would be considered for selection once she makes herself available.
