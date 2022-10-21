Calypso Girls focus on improvement

Trinidad and Tobago’s Calypso Girls have played unbeaten at Americas Federation of Netball Association Championships before, and also beaten Barbados in several finals.

After defeating a resilient Barbados 50-40 on Thursday night to win the 2022 AFNA event in Kingston, Jamaica, the challenge for T&T is to get to the higher level, which they definitely were not on, when finishing one from bottom at the Commonwealth Games in August, when beating only Caribbean rivals Barbados.