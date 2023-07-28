MAKEDA BAIN and Josiah Hills captured two singles titles in the RBC Tobago Junior Tennis Championships at Shaw Park.

After cruising past Jaysean Wells 4-0, 4-2 in the Under-14 final the day before, Hills took down Jaylon Champan 6-1, 6-3 for the Under-16 crown when the curtain came down on the seven-day tournament, yesterday.