Trinidad and Tobago’s netball team was no match for defending champions New Zealand in their 2023 Netball World Cup opener early yesterday morning, in Cape Town, South Africa.
However, the ‘Calypso Girls’ can pick up a first win in Group D pool action when they square off against Singapore today from 12 noon (T&T time).
The Asian champions represent a much softer test than the ‘Silver Ferns’ who thrashed the Caribbean team 76-27 in yesterday’s tournament curtain-raiser. Singapore, in their opening match, were outclassed 79-37 by Uganda, who T&T play tomorrow in in their third match from 10 a.m. (T&T time).
T&T’s performance against the Kiwis may have been better than the final score might suggest. After a nervy start, when they trailed 23-2 in the first-quarter, the Calypso Girls improved to end the half down 43-11.
A victory today is crucial to T&T finishing among the top three in their group to progress onto the second preliminary round. Captain Shaquanda-Greene Noel said: “If we were really honest and realistic, we weren’t going to win tonight. I think that New Zealand really exposed us today.
“So, we have to come back stronger, go back to the drawing board and tomorrow (today) is a must-win game for us.”
Greene-Noel spoke of her team “improving on small goals” such as possession and thorough court defence. “To be very honest, I am proud of the work that the girls put in. We knew that coming to play against the defending champions was always going to be a tough one,” Greene-Noel added.
T&T head coach Joel Young-Strong elected for Shaquanda Greene-Noel (goal-keeper), Jameela McCarthy (goal-defence), Jeresia McEachrane (wing-defence), Tia Bruno (centre), Shantel Seemungal (wing -attack), Afeisha Noel (goal-shoot) and Joelisa Cooper (goal-attack) as her starting seven, with Aleena Brooks, Tiana Dillon, Shaniyah Morgan, Oprah Douglas and Daystar Swift, on the bench.
It definitely was not the start Young-Strong would have wanted, with opening-minute turnovers from the impatient Bruno and McEachrane.
From an early beginning when they tried to move the ball quickly and with short passes, the Calypso Girls descended into long, cross-court passes, easy to pick off, and leading to too many turnovers.
Six minutes had passed and the score was 9-0, before T&T got on the scoresheet. Playing in her fourth World Cup, Cooper converted the first two shooting chances the Calypso Girls got in the entire quarter.
New Zealand coach Noeline Taurua spoke of stopping T&T from passing through the middle, which they did, by forcing the Calypso Girls to the wide area, deep in their backcourt, and stealing the ball after setting traps.
T&T’s centre-court was far too indecisive and as the pressure grew, centre Bruno began to hide and was not presenting herself for the ball. Coach Young-Strong made adjustments at the start of the second quarter, when she replaced the nervous Bruno with Brooks, while wing-attack Seemungal stepped up her game.
“We are getting the centre passes off, but in the second phase we need to do some adjustments and to be tighter in defence,” Young-Strong noted. T&T were more composed and competitive in the second quarter, before ending the third down 58-20. And for the first time, New Zealand was made to work.
When T&T got the ball to shooters Cooper (GA) and Noel (GS), they were good. Both converted all of the combined first 19 shots they took, before Noel finally missed one with the score at 59-19.
The Calypso Girls had an overall 92 per cent shooting accuracy, while the high-flying Silver Ferns were at 96 per cent over most of the hour-long contest. The problem for T&T was finding the two shooters, and they faltered most in committing 41 turnovers, mainly in mid-court. The Kiwis had just 16.
Early in the second quarter, T&T were much tighter overall. Main shooter Noel finally began to score, and after five minutes of that period, T&T had outscored New Zealand 6-2, with the score at 48-17.
Supplied by the effervescent Seemungal and with Cooper adopting more of a playmaker role, Noel was finally getting the ball and was able to convert her first five shots.
The former United States-based basketball scholarship winner drew loud applause when converting an excellent turn-and-shoot basketball jump shot from an acute and difficult angle.
Defenders Greene-Noel, McCarthy and Swift made New Zealand work harder, to the point where Swift was given a final warning that she would be sent off with one more infringement. T&T’s physicality had the effect of forcing some turnovers and slowing New Zealand goal-shoot Grace Nweke, who converted her first 16 shots.
Seemungal noted the improvement from the second quarter onward. “I think we just had to look at the second quarter and tightening up on the stuff we were flat on and come back out stronger,” she said.
Eager to make it a stiff training lesson, Young-Strong maintained most of her starters for the entire match against the defending champions, only bringing on Brooks, Douglas and Swift at various points.
Fatigue set in, leading to far more turnovers early in the final quarter, than in the previous 30 minutes. But being down 64-24 at one stage, the Calypso Girls had made improvement on the 80-24 whipping the Silver Ferns handed them at the Commonwealth Games, last year.
Tired and well-beaten by then, inside the 30 seconds, T&T swarmed New Zealand, forcing them back, in a determined effort to prevent the Silver Ferns reaching the 80-goal mark.
T&T squad: Shaquanda Greene-Noel, Jameela McCarthy, Jeresia Mc Eachrane, Afeisha Noel, Joelisa Cooper, Shantel Seemungal, Daystar Swift , Shaniya Morgan, Alena Brooks, Tia Bruno, Tiana Dillon, Oprah Douglas.
SELECTED RESULTS:
Group D
New Zealand 76 vs T&T 27
Uganda 79 vs Singapore 37
Group A
Australia 80 vs Zimbabwe 30
Tonga 56 vs Fiji 51