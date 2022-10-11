McCarthy, 27, has been selected in T&T’s 12-member squad which leaves today for Jamaica where they will bid to defend the Americas crown.
At the previous Netball World Cup Americas Qualification tourney in 2019, the Calypso Girls conquered hosts Barbados 65-51 on the final day of the tournament in Bridgetown.
McCarthy had played just three matches but created a favourable impression on her debut season in England earlier this year.
“Saracens Mavericks can confirm that Jameela McCarthy has been unable to finish this season with Saracens Mavericks due to medical grounds,” Mavericks head coach Kat Ratnapala announced in a statement last February.
Along with McCarthy’s return, T&T head-coach and former national player Kemba Duncan has retained 10 members of the squad which finished one from bottom in the recent Commonwealth Games, where they beat only Caribbean rivals Barbados.
Wales-based, Celtic Dragons defender Shaquanda Greene-Noel has been retained as captain, while former UK-based pro Afeisha Noel has been elevated to vice-captain instead of experienced shooter Joelisa Cooper, who is also in the team.
Making up the rest of the squad are Tiana Dillon, Oprah Douglas, Shantel Seemungal, Faith Hagley, Janeisha Cassimy, Jeresia Mc Eachrane, along with rookies Cheynelle Dolland and Shaniya Morgan. Tahirah Hollingsworth is now a reserve, along with former athlete Alena Brooks and Ebony Williams.
Coach Duncan believes that the Calypso Girls are strengthened by McCarthy’s return. “It adds value because Jameela would have had some experience as a defender,” Duncan stated.
Eight countries along with hosts Jamaica will participate in the seven-day tourney which runs from October 16 – 22, at the National Indoor Sports Centre in Kingston.
Jamaica have already qualified by virtue of their world No.3 ranking, while T&T, Barbados, St Vincent & the Grenadines, Antigua-Barbuda, the Cayman Islands, Grenada, St Lucia and the United States will compete for two spots for the 2023 Netball World Cup, to be held in Cape Town, South Africa -- the first time the tournament is being held on the African continent.
As the Americas qualifiers are expected to be less challenging than last July’s Commonwealth Games, T&T and Barbados are favoured to secure the two berths available to the 16th edition of the Netball World Cup.
There will be morning and evening sessions, with teams competing in two matches on opening day. T&T come up against Antigua & Barbuda before squaring off against the St Lucians, who defeated the Calypso Girls 38-36 at Under-23 level, on their way to claiming the bronze medal at the inaugural Caribbean Games in Guadeloupe in July.
Duncan expects that all teams will be focused. “We would have won the last qualifiers and as defending champions we expect that ,” Duncan said yesterday, ahead of the team’s departure. “It’s about us being sturdy and showing that we are defending champions.”
Duncan takes every opponent seriously, but is also confident of T&T’s qualification chances. “We stand a good chance. I think the players have gotten some good experience at the Commonweath Games,” assessed Duncan, adding, “I respect every opponent. So, it’s about us just coming and competing on any day.”
In related news, Jamaica’s Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sports is backing Netball Jamaica’s hosting of the Americas Netball World Cup Qualifier to the tune of US$77,000 (JCA$12 million).
Minister Olivia Grange, the official patron of the event, made the announcement at the launch of the qualifier at the NCB Care and Wellness Centre on Phoenix Avenue in Kingston, last Thursday.
“The Ministry and its agencies are providing JCA$1.8m to Netball Jamaica for team preparation, JCA$2.5m for transportation and will be covering the cost of rental of the National Indoor Sports Centre where the qualifierS will take place,” he said.
T&T squad:
Shaquanda Greene Noel (capt), Afeisha Noel (vice-capt), Joelisa Cooper, Tiana Dillon, Oprah Douglas, Shantel Seemungal, Faith Hagley, Janeisha Cassimy, Jeresia Mc Eachrane, Jameela McCarthy, Cheynelle Dolland, Shaniya Morgan. Reserves: Tahira Hollingsworth, Alena Brooks, Ebony Williams.