‘Calypso Girls’ steady, Jamaica drop in world rankings

Trinidad and Tobago’s Calypso Girls maintained a world No. 11 ranking ahead of next year’s Netball World Cup draw which takes place on Wednesday, in South Africa’s Eastern Cape.
The 2023 Netball World Cup will be held in Cape Town, South Africa, from July 28 to August 6, 2023. The finalists are Australia, Barbados, England, Fiji, Jamaica, Malawi, New Zealand, Scotland, Singapore, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Tonga, T&T, Uganda, Wales and Zimbabwe.
World Netball yesterday announced the latest World Netball (WN) world rankings, which includes all the matches played at the regional qualifying events for the Netball World Cup 2023. The latest update confirms the seeding for the 16 qualified teams.
Having won all its matches when qualifying as 2022 Americas champions, T&T maintained its position just outside the top 10. However, Jamaica, the highest-ranked Caribbean team, dropped a spot. Within the top eight teams, England swapped places with Jamaica and now hold third, while Malawi has done likewise with Uganda, respectively sixth and seventh, and Tonga move into eighth ahead of Wales in ninth. Uganda’s and Jamaica’s rankings have been impacted by their failure to fulfil fixtures during August and September.
The last world rankings update was published on August 15 and included all the matches played at the Commonwealth Games Birmingham 2022 and identified the six pre-qualified teams for the Netball World Cup.
Since then, it has been a very busy period for international teams, including four NWC2023 regional qualifiers held in Africa, Asia, Europe and the Americas. Over 120 matches have been played and thus resulted in a record number of teams (53) achieving a world ranking, and over 30 teams changing places.
England’s success in their series against Uganda, Tonga’s victory at the Pacific-Aus Series and Malawi finishing runners-up at the NWC2023 Qualifier-Africa, have made a difference.