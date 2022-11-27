‘Calypso Girls’ steady, Jamaica drop in world rankings

Oprah Douglas

FLASHBACK: T&T’s Shaquanda Greene, right, and Oprah Douglas focus on the ball during their Commonwealth Games match against England, who won 74-22, at the Birmingham Games last August. --Photo courtesy Sue McKay/Kick It To Me Photography

Trinidad and Tobago’s Calypso Girls maintained a world No. 11 ranking ahead of next year’s Netball World Cup draw which takes place on Wednesday, in South Africa’s Eastern Cape.

The 2023 Netball World Cup will be held in Cape Town, South Africa, from July 28 to August 6, 2023. The finalists are Australia, Barbados, England, Fiji, Jamaica, Malawi, New Zealand, Scotland, Singapore, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Tonga, T&T, Uganda, Wales and Zimbabwe.

World Netball yesterday announced the latest World Netball (WN) world rankings, which includes all the matches played at the regional qualifying events for the Netball World Cup 2023. The latest update confirms the seeding for the 16 qualified teams.

Having won all its matches when qualifying as 2022 Americas champions, T&T maintained its position just outside the top 10. However, Jamaica, the highest-ranked Caribbean team, dropped a spot. Within the top eight teams, England swapped places with Jamaica and now hold third, while Malawi has done likewise with Uganda, respectively sixth and seventh, and Tonga move into eighth ahead of Wales in ninth. Uganda’s and Jamaica’s rankings have been impacted by their failure to fulfil fixtures during August and September.

The last world rankings update was published on August 15 and included all the matches played at the Commonwealth Games Birmingham 2022 and identified the six pre-qualified teams for the Netball World Cup.

Since then, it has been a very busy period for international teams, including four NWC2023 regional qualifiers held in Africa, Asia, Europe and the Americas. Over 120 matches have been played and thus resulted in a record number of teams (53) achieving a world ranking, and over 30 teams changing places.

England’s success in their series against Uganda, Tonga’s victory at the Pacific-Aus Series and Malawi finishing runners-up at the NWC2023 Qualifier-Africa, have made a difference.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

TTFA delegates call for fresh elections

Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) delegates have requested that the FIFA-appointed normalisation committee (NC) quickly conclude its mandate and hand the control of local football back to the Association.

As such, correspondence has been sent to the TTFA’s acting general secretary, Amiel Mohammed, requesting the convention of an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) to ventilate pertinent issues.

‘Calypso Girls’ steady, Jamaica drop in world rankings

‘Calypso Girls’ steady, Jamaica drop in world rankings

Trinidad and Tobago’s Calypso Girls maintained a world No. 11 ranking ahead of next year’s Netball World Cup draw which takes place on Wednesday, in South Africa’s Eastern Cape.

The 2023 Netball World Cup will be held in Cape Town, South Africa, from July 28 to August 6, 2023. The finalists are Australia, Barbados, England, Fiji, Jamaica, Malawi, New Zealand, Scotland, Singapore, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Tonga, T&T, Uganda, Wales and Zimbabwe.

Commonwealth Youth Games logo launched

Commonwealth Youth Games logo launched

The 2023 logo for the Commonwealth Youth Games has been revealed.

The seventh edition of the Commonwealth Youth Games (CYG) will take place from August 4-11, 2023. The Games will be hosted across Trinidad and Tobago with a sport programme of Aquatics (Swimming), Athletics and Para Athletics, Cycling (Road and Track), Triathlon, Fast 5 Netball, Rugby Sevens and Beach Volleyball.

To mark the occasion the Trinbago 2023 organising committee launched the official logo.