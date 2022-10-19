Calypso high five

Trinidad and Tobago will guarantee themselves a spot in the 2023 Netball World Cup should they beat tournament second-favourites Barbados tonight at the Americas Netball qualifiers at the National Indoor Sports Centre, Kingston, Jamaica. The teams meet from 9.15 p.m.
The Calypso Girls, defending tournament champions, have a maximum five victories from five matches.
They took sole possession of first place when handing previous joint leaders Grenada, a first defeat, 66-42 on Tuesday night. They also picked up a routine 60-21 win over the Cayman Islands yesterday morning and a sixth win last night against the United States, might even have been enough to qualify them for the World Cup, prior to the Barbados showdown.
Eight teams are competing for two spots into the 2023 Netball World Cup to be held in South Africa, a first time on the African continent. After resting on Friday, T&T will end the tournament with a much-anticipated clash with Jamaica’s world #3-ranked Sunshine Girls. The match result will have no bearing on the tournament, since hosts Jamaica are already qualified for the World Cup via their world ranking and are participating in the Americas tournament as a guest team.
Following an intense performance against Grenada a night earlier, T&T coach Kemba Duncan was able to give starts to teenage goalkeeper Shaniya Morgan and goal-attack Tiana Dillon against the Cayman Islands, while resting veteran Joelisa Cooper.
The Calypso Girls raced to a 5-0 lead and with shooter Afeisha Noel converting her first ten efforts, were up 21-6 at the end of the first quarter, before extending the lead to 37-11 at half-time. By then, Noel had converted 30 goals and Dillon another seven, with both shooters missing just once. T&T further extended the lead to 52-14 and 60-21 in the second half.
T&T’s main test came against the previously unbeaten Grenadians, who had also won their opening three matches. Grenada were intense early and within a shot of levelling the match when down 8-7, but swarming mid-court pressure and accurate shooting by Noel, who put in all of her first 14 shots, saw T&T build up to a 16-9 lead. Grenada rallied towards the end of the first quarter, trailing only 17-12.
Going into the match, Althea McCollin, the Trinidadian coaching Grenada, was very confident, following what she said was “fantastic preparation” for the tournament. But a combination of intense defending and accurate shooting up front, saw T&T pull away comfortably by the end.
Grenada’s greatest weapon was the six-foot six-inch goal-shooter Lottisha “Timmy” Cato, their first professional netballer. Rather than focus on the tall but sometimes immobile Cato, T&T looked to deny the inlet pass to the tall shooter by swarming the mid-court through Shantel Seemungal, Oprah Douglas and Janeshia Cassimy.
At the defensive end, T&T captain, goalkeeper/captain Shaquanda Greene-Noel and goal defence Jeresia McEcharane made Cato work by contesting every ball and getting a couple interceptions, each of which were celebrated enthusiastically by the captain, with a little celebratory “wine” on one occasion.
With goal-attack Joelisa Cooper also shooting 100 per cent from her four efforts and more importantly, consistently feeding good passes to Noel, T&T rushed out to their biggest lead early in the second quarter at 21-13.
The Calypso Girls extended the lead to 12 goals, before ending the half leading 32-20.
Cato scored the opening three goals of the third quarter to cut the lead but Noel’s shooting saw them soon back into a 17-goal advantage at 46-29 and well clear by 49-29 at the end of the third quarter.
Probably with Barbados in mind, T&T head-coach Duncan was finally able to use her less experienced players when bringing in Tiana Dillon at goal-shoot and giving Cooper a pass. Afeisha Noel was also rested late, giving Chynelle Dolland her chance at goal-shoot. And to ensure all players got a run, the youngest, Shaniya Morgan came in at goalkeeper in the final minute to replace her captain. Afeisha Noel led the scoring with 45 goals for T&T, while Lottyshaw Cato had 40 for Grenada, who were losing their first game of the tournament.
Greene-Noel was understandably the more thrilled of the two team captains after the match.
“Full credit to the Grenadians, I think that they came out firing. But we had a game plan and we stuck it,” she commented in a post-match SportsMax interview.
“This win was so important to boost our confidence,” Green-Noel added. “The indomitable spirit of the girls right now, will carry us through the rest of the games.”
Disappointed Grenada captain Shakira Collymore admitted not being able to stick with the Calypso Girls over the hour.
“I really think that we put up a good fight. The first two quarters we were there with them,” she said. “We still in the mix, so we just have to continue fighting.”
RESULTS:
DAY 4 (yesterday):
(Morning session)
Trinidad and Tobago 60 Cayman Islands 21
Barbados 60 Grenada 38
Jamaica 80 Antigua & Barbuda 23
DAY 3 (Tuesday):
Trinidad and Tobago 66 Grenada 42
Jamaica 81 Cayman Islands 27
Barbados 47 United States 26
St Vincent 49 St Lucia 36
TODAY’S MATCHES:
DAY 5
(*All matches are in TT time)
St Lucia vs Jamaica, 7.15 p.m.
St Vincent vs Antigua & Barbuda, 7.25 p.m.
Trinidad & Tobago vs Barbados, 9.15 p.m.
USA vs Cayman Islands, 9.25 p.m.