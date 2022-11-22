‘Calypso’ turmoil

HAVING successfully qualified Trinidad and Tobago’s “Calypso Girls” for the 2023 netball World Cup, the services of the Tobago-based duo of national coach Kemba Duncan and manager Ashelle Legall, have been terminated just eight months shy of the World Cup.
Duncan’s dismissal makes her the second national coach dismissed by the current Trinidad and Tobago Netball Association (TTNA) administration in just over a year. Former top player Duncan replaced Althea McCollin, who was appointed in August 2021 and terminated shortly after, following a disastrous Tri-Series in Jamaica in September 2021.
Under Duncan, the Calypso Girls played unbeaten when winning last month’s 2022 Americas Netball Championships and earning an invitation to the 2023 Netball World Cup in South Africa next July.
TTNA president Sherry Ann Blackburn responded when contacted via telephone, but gave no further insight into the issue. “At the moment, I am not at liberty to discuss anything pertaining to that,” Blackburn stated politely and briefly.
The Express was unsuccessful in attempts to reach former coach Duncan, but was able to contact Legall, who served as manager under both McCollin and Duncan.
Replying to enquiry by the Express, Legall confirmed that she had been relieved from duty, but had not yet received written confirmation. “That is true,” Legall replied, when asked if both she and Duncan had been terminated.
“Yesterday afternoon via Zoom, I was told that with immediate effect counsel had advised her, and she had rescinded my appointment as the manager. However, I have not received any official correspondence, as in a letter or something like that,”Legall stated.
However, Legall, a sport officer in the Division of Education, Research and Technology at the Tobago House of Assembly, chose not to divulge what behind-the-scene- issues might have led to such drastic action.
“I have not received official confirmation as to the rationale behind it, and am still awaiting that.” Legall added.