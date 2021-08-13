Camacho: We owe it to our athletes

DOUGLAS CAMACHO, chairman of the Sports Company of Trinidad and Tobago (SporTT), called for more corporate investment in sport and for citizens to be held accountable for their support of athletes.
Camacho was speaking at a media conference to provide an overview on Team TTO’s participation at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. The event was facilitated by SPORTT, the Ministry of Sport and Community Development, and the Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee (TTOC).
Team TTO went without a medal at the rescheduled July 23-August 8 Tokyo2020 Games --the first time since the 1992 Barcelona edition.
Camacho, also a former TTOC president and current president of the Trinidad and Tobago Hockey Board (TTHB), said that notwithstanding successive Governments providing fiscal incentives to corporate T&T, “I am a little disappointed in the extent to which corporate T&T has stepped up to the plate.”
While there were notable exceptions and examples of companies that directly sponsor athletes (NGC, NLCB, Atlantic LNG, many of the Banks and some of the insurance companies), Camacho said: “For a country that has thousands of corporate citizens, all of whom take so much pride when they see the red, white, and black, whether it is at Olympics or any other event where (athletes) represent our country, the response that we see I think is lacking.”
Also, Camacho called on citizens to not only be critics but to be accountable in their tangible support for national athletes. He cited as an example a fund that was established after this country’s first Olympic gold medallist, Hasely Crawford, returned from the 1976 Montreal Games. Years after the account was closed, he said, there were only half-dozen contributors and the bank charges had nearly wiped out the contributions.
“When we want to talk about accountability, it begins with the man in the mirror. We must all accept responsibility and be held accountable for our actions. It is easy to talk, to be critical, it is easy to say what cannot be done,” Camacho noted. “I think what we need to see in sport and this country by definition -- and I am a firm believer that sport is a powerful vehicle to carry the country forward economically and spiritually and every other way, I think it is very important that we all step up to the plate.”
Earlier, Minister of Sport Shamfa Cudjoe emphasised the Sports Policy 2017-2027 that guided the ministry’s provision of funding for sport. She also elaborated on the programmes for athletes to access funding, including the Grant Funding, Elite Athlete Assistance Programme (that caters to athletes ranked in the top 40 in the world in their discipline) and the Office of the Prime Minister’s Sports and Culture Fund.
She revealed that for the period 2015/2016 to July 31 this year, the Government had provided $150 million in state funding to sport and sporting organisations
Cudjoe noted that while that couldn’t compare to the over 480 million euros spent by the UK Government for the Olympic cycle from 2016 to the Tokyo 2020 Games, the local government was doing its best with the resources available. She revealed that between the Ministry of Sport and the Sport and Culture Fund, over nine million dollars had been disbursed between 2016 to 2021 to TTO athletes, including some who had been members of the Tokyo Olympic delegation.
The Government had also established a Rewards and Incentives Framework in 2018 that has paid out $4.8 million since inception. Cudjoe also said the government had contributed $7.7 million to support the TTOC amd national athletes to international games under the TTOC’s purview.
Also at the conference were Jason Williams, CEO of SporTT, and. Annette Knott, secretary general of the TTOC.