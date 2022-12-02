CAMEROON UPSET BRAZIL

Fabinho

MEETING OF THE MINDS: Brazil’s Fabinho, right, and Cameroon’s Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting contest a header during their World Cup Group G match at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, yesterday. –Photo: AP

Vincent Aboubakar’s powerful header was historic for Cameroon and Africa at the World Cup.

The stoppage-time goal didn’t help Cameroon reach the round of 16 despite the team’s 1-0 win over Brazil’s reserves yesterday. But it handed the five-time champions their first group-stage loss in 24 years, and gave Africa its first win against the “Seleçao” at the tournament.

Aboubakar was sent off after a second booking for taking off his shirt during his celebration, leading him to miss the final minutes of his team’s big win. “I didn’t even realise that this was such a historic victory,” Cameroon coach Rigobert Song said. “We are one of the African countries that played the most World Cups, and now we’ve beaten Brazil.”

Brazil had won its previous seven matches against African opponents at the World Cup. “We can be proud of what we’ve done tonight,” Cameroon goalkeeper Devis Epassy said. “We worked very hard. Unfortunately, though, we didn’t qualify, and that’s why are not too happy.”

Brazil, which had already reached the knockout stage after victories over Serbia and Switzerland, still finished first in Group H. It ended with six points, the same as Switzerland, but the South Americans had a better goal difference. Cameroon ended with four points and Serbia had one.

“The loss doesn’t eliminate us, but we have to learn from it,” midfielder Fabinho said. “The objective was to finish first in the group and we did.” Brazil will face South Korea in the round of 16, while the Swiss will play against Portugal.

It was the 11th straight time Brazil won its World Cup group. It had won 17 straight group games since a 2-1 loss to Norway in 1998 in France. It had lost only one of its last 29 group matches at the tournament. Brazil coach Tite rested nearly all of his regular starters and made 10 changes from the win against Switzerland on Monday.

The “Indomitable Lions” hadn’t won any of its last nine World Cup matches, with eight losses and a draw—against Ireland in its opening game at the 2002 tournament. Both teams created some good scoring chances, but couldn’t capitalise on them until Aboubakar’s winner off a right-flank cross by Jerome Ngom Mbekeli, who had entered the match in the 86th minute.

The Cameroon captain threw his shirt to the ground near the corner flag and waited for his teammates as they rushed toward him. He then left the field after the referee showed him the red card. Brazil finally conceded an attempt on target after not having done so in the first two matches.

Cameroon, which opened with a 1-0 loss to Switzerland, had endured a small crisis after its 3-3 draw with Serbia, with goalkeeper Andre Onana being sent home for disciplinary reasons after a dispute with coach Song.

Alves reaches milestone

With his start yesterday, the 39-year-old Dani Alves became the oldest Brazilian to play at a World Cup, ahead of 38-year-old central defender Thiago Silva, Brazil’s captain in Qatar. Alves’ last game at a World Cup had been in the round of 16 of the 2014 tournament in Brazil.

Meanwhile, Neymar joined his teammates at the stadium for the first time since injuring his right ankle in Brazil’s opener against Switzerland.

He wasn’t limping as he got off the team’s bus and even played with the ball as his teammates warmed up.

The crowd cheered loudly when the stadium’s big screen showed him singing the national anthem before the match. He later sat in the stands behind the bench, with fans trying to get close and take photos of him.

Brazil left back Alex Telles, who was replacing injured regular starter Alex Sandro, had to be replaced with a right knee injury, as did Gabriel Jesus. Both will undergo tests today.

Castro keeps ‘Players’ atop in T10 Blast

The Steelpan Players held on to the top spot on Dream11 Trinidad T10 Blast standings following a seven-wicket victory over Samp Army Cocrico Cavaliers at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, yesterday.

Teshawn Castro set up the win, blasting five sixes and six fours in a 29-ball 68 to lead the Players to 118 for three replying to the Cavaliers’ total of 115 for three. The aggressive Castro went on the attack in the third over of the chase, hitting pacer Philton Williams for two sixes and a four as the Players raced to 33 without loss in quick time.

Windies show resolve

Windies show resolve

Captain Kraigg Brathwaite struck a gritty half-century while his debutant partner Tagenarine Chanderpaul completed his maiden one but West Indies suffered a swift lower order collapse to give Australia total control of the opening Test, yesterday.

On a compelling day three at Perth Stadium, Brathwaite carved out 64, Chanderpaul scored 51 while vice-captain Jermaine Blackwood (36), Shamarh Brooks (33) and Jason Holder (27) all weighed in to lift West Indies to 245 for four just after tea, in reply to Australia’s mammoth 598 for four declared.

Venue switch

Venue switch

THE ATHLETICS competition for the Trinbago 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games (CYG23) will now be staged at the Hasely Crawford Stadium (HCS).

It is a change of venue for the sporting discipline, one of seven that the seventh edition of the CYG23 will host here in the twin-island Republic.

On balance, the local organising committee (LOC), chaired by Ephraim Serrette, announced yesterday that netball ‘fast fives’ and rugby sevens will now be moved to Tobago.

SAYONARA GERMANY!

SAYONARA GERMANY!

Japan staged their second stunning turnaround of the World Cup to beat 2010 champions Spain 2-1 yesterday to surge into the last 16 along with their beaten opponents and dump Germany out in one of the greatest nights for the Samurai Blue.

Staring at the prospect of an early World Cup exit at half-time, Japan set up a round of 16 clash with Croatia–the beaten finalists in 2018–while Spain had to rely on goal difference to edge out Germany. They now face Morocco.

Campbell-Smith quartet in Florida series

ALL four Campbell-Smith siblings will be in action when the Little Mo International Junior Tennis Tournament serves off today in Palm Beach, Florida, USA.

Em-Miryam, Yeshowah and Rukha were automatically placed in the main draws, but Abba needed to win two matches on Wednesday to get into the 11-and-under knockout event.

Abba, one of the leading 12 and under players in Trinidad and Tobago, won her opening match 6-4, 6-3 and then surrendered just one game to book her place.

Em-Miryam, ranked second in COTECC (Central America and the Caribbean Tennis Confederation), will be playing in the 13-and-under division, while Rukha is in the eight-and-under event.