CAMPAIGN STILL ALIVE

Devon Thomas

BIG SWING: Leeward Islands Hurricanes’ batter Devon Thomas gathers more runs during his innings of 84 against the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force in their third round West Indies Championship match at

Diego Martin Sporting Complex last Friday. The Hurricanes won by 187 runs.

—Photo: ROBERT TAYLOR

The Trinidad and Tobago Red Force are still optimistic about their chances of clinching the West Indies Championship title despite a heavy 187-run loss against the Leeward Islands Hurricanes in their third-round fixture at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex on Saturday.

Red Force head coach David Furlonge said the players are aware of the difficulty of their quest to end their title drought in regional first-class competition and that the team is ready to fight harder in the final two matches.

Furlonge said that the title race is far from over after the third round matches and that his players are “fighters” and will be working hard to bounce back in their next game.

The title race was blown wide open after the T&T loss and the Guyana Harpy Eagles’ five-wicket victory over leaders Barbados Pride at Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain.

Barbados, T&T, the Leewards and Guyana now have two wins and a loss from three games.

Looking back at their loss against the Leewards, Furlonge said the main let-down for the hosts was their lack of patience with the bat and ball and their failure to execute their plans in the game.

The Hurricanes batted first and posted 357 before dismissing the home team for 140.

The visitors opted not to enforce the follow-on and instead batted quickly in their second innings to reach 242 for seven.

Set an improbable 459 to win, the Red Force started the final morning at 143 for six before being dismissed on the stroke of lunch for 271 with Yannic Cariah hitting an even 100.

“We made our plans and plans do not always go your way sometimes. I believe we will still be in the race for the title and it may come down to the game between Barbados and ourselves so the campaign is still very much alive,” the Red Force coach explained.

“Yes, we are disappointed but the guys are still confident that we can pull off two victories in the last two games and do our part to try and lift the title. We know it will not be easy but we have a group of fighters and we know we have to fight to win it,” he added.

T&T will face the defending champions Barbados at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba in the penultimate round of matches bowling off on Wednesday.

At the same time, the Hurricanes will oppose the Windward Islands Volcanoes at Queen’s Park Oval while Guyana will tackle Jamaica Scorpions at Diego Martin.

“Obviously, we didn’t play well. I think where we lost the game was in patience,” the Red Force coach lamented.

“We weren’t patient enough in the batting and bowling to do well. The bowlers constantly bowled different lines and the batsmen who got starts didn’t carry on because we weren’t patient enough to leave the ball alone outside the off-stump. They (the Hurricanes) were more patient than us and I think that is why they won the game.”

Asked if changes to the top order were needed after their poor showing against the Leewards, Furlonge said: “I don’t think it is a matter of changing personnel.”

Furlonge noted that the players will be working on correcting the mistakes they made against the Leewards and he doesn’t think any rash decisions should be taken in terms of changing up the team.

The Red Force will already be without Anderson Phillip, Jayden Seales and Akeal Hosein for the remainder of the season as the players join the West Indies team for the tour to Holland and Pakistan.

Meanwhile, opener Keagan Simmons is back in training with the team after returning a negative Covid-19 result while regular skipper Imran Khan, who also missed last week’s game due to a positive Covid-19 result, was due to be re-tested yesterday.

Furlonge said it is a matter of the batters owning up to their mistakes and putting in the work to ensure they don’t repeat them.

“I think it is a matter of looking at how we bat in the nets and looking back at how you got out and not looking for an excuse but instead looking at what you should have done differently in playing that ball.”

“We will go into the nets and work on that top-order batting on Monday and Tuesday and try to get them batting long in those sessions and see how it goes in the next game,” the Red Force coach concluded.

