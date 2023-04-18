Campbell 6th in time trial at Elite Pan Am Road Champs

Top Trinidad and Tobago female road cyclist Teniel Campbell returned to national duty with a bang yesterday, finishing sixth in the Time Trial event at the 2023 Elite Pan American Road Cycling Championship, which pedalled off yesterday in Panama.
Campbell last represented Team TTO at the Elite Caribbean Championships in October last year where she won gold in the Time Trial event before a road crash ended her season.
Yesterday, the 25-year-old long distance rider finished the 25.6 km course in a time of 38 minutes and 20 seconds to earn precious UCI points towards her world rankings which will be used to determine qualification for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.
American Amber Neben won the event in a time of 35:10 while Chile’s Aranza Villalon secured silver in :36.35 while Canada’s Alison Jackson copped the bronze medal. Ahead of Campbell, rounding out the minor placings, were Chile’s Catalina Anais Soto and Paraguay’s Agua Marina Espinola in fourth and fifth, respectively. Twenty-eight riders took part in yesterday’s event.
The Trinidad and Tobago Cycling Federation congratulated Campbell on her return to national duty. “We continue to cheer you on and observe that your dedication is outstanding. After having such intense recovery period, you have made us significantly proud once more. We move on to the next event,” the TTCF said yesterday.
Campbell, who was the 2022 First Citizens Sports Foundation Sportswoman of the Year, will compete in the gruelling 102-kilometre Elite Women’s Road Race on Saturday.