Campbell 6th in time trial at Elite Pan Am Road Champs

Teniel Campbell

RETURNED AFTER SIX-MONTH SPELLING: T&T’s Teniel Campbell.

Top Trinidad and Tobago female road cyclist Teniel Campbell returned to national duty with a bang yesterday, finishing sixth in the Time Trial event at the 2023 Elite Pan American Road Cycling Championship, which pedalled off yesterday in Panama.

Campbell last represented Team TTO at the Elite Caribbean Championships in October last year where she won gold in the Time Trial event before a road crash ended her season.

Yesterday, the 25-year-old long distance rider finished the 25.6 km course in a time of 38 minutes and 20 seconds to earn precious UCI points towards her world rankings which will be used to determine qualification for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

American Amber Neben won the event in a time of 35:10 while Chile’s Aranza Villalon secured silver in :36.35 while Canada’s Alison Jackson copped the bronze medal. Ahead of Campbell, rounding out the minor placings, were Chile’s Catalina Anais Soto and Paraguay’s Agua Marina Espinola in fourth and fifth, respectively. Twenty-eight riders took part in yesterday’s event.

The Trinidad and Tobago Cycling Federation congratulated Campbell on her return to national duty. “We continue to cheer you on and observe that your dedication is outstanding. After having such intense recovery period, you have made us significantly proud once more. We move on to the next event,” the TTCF said yesterday.

Campbell, who was the 2022 First Citizens Sports Foundation Sportswoman of the Year, will compete in the gruelling 102-kilometre Elite Women’s Road Race on Saturday.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

MUST-WIN

MUST-WIN

HEAD COACH Dernelle Mascall will expect the same grit she saw last time out from Trinidad and Tobago’s Under-20 women’s footballers when they face Puerto Rico this evening in the CONCACAF Championship Qualifiers, Group D decider, at Rignaal Jean Francisca Stadium, Willemstad, Curacao.

Maginley eliminates sixth-seed in ITF ‘pro’ tournament

ANTIGUAN Jody Maginley sent the No. 6 seed packing when the ITF (International Tennis Federation) Men’s US$15,000 Tournament served off yesterday at National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.

The son of former leading Caribbean player John Maginley defeated American Kareem Al Allaf 6-3, 7-6 (7/4) to book his place in tomorrow’s ‘round of 16.’ The first round matches are being contested over two days and three of the four local players will be in action today.

Bishop and Nedd eagerly anticipate first-class debuts

Bishop and Nedd eagerly anticipate first-class debuts

Left-arm spinners Joshua Bishop and Ashmead Nedd are both champing at the bit for their first taste of first-class action, ahead of the Headley Weekes Tri-Series which gets under way, today.

Bishop, 24, and Nedd, 22, have been named in the West Indies Academy squad, scheduled to come up against Team Headley in the first of three matches at Coolidge Cricket Ground.

Campbell 6th in time trial at Elite Pan Am Road Champs

Campbell 6th in time trial at Elite Pan Am Road Champs

Top Trinidad and Tobago female road cyclist Teniel Campbell returned to national duty with a bang yesterday, finishing sixth in the Time Trial event at the 2023 Elite Pan American Road Cycling Championship, which pedalled off yesterday in Panama.

Big sisters take advantage in ‘COTECC’

EM-MIRYAM Campbell-Smith and Cyra Ramcharan took down their little sisters yesterday in the Powerade Barbados COTECC (Central America and the Caribbean Tennis Confederation) Junior Tournament.

Campbell-Smith took no mercy on Abba as the 12 & under champion of the recent Catch National Junior Championship failed to trouble the scorer in the 14 & under quarter-finals.

T&T play opening match in Gold Cup qualifiers

Trinidad and Tobago will feature in the opening match of the final round of qualifiers for the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup.

The qualifiers will determine the final three teams to join 12 already qualified teams and guests Qatar in the 16-team regional showcase between June 24-July 16, in the United States and Canada.