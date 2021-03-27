TOP FEMALE cyclist Teniel Campbell will be seeking her second consecutive lien on the First Citizens Sportswoman award when the 58th edition of the First Citizens Sports Foundation Sports Awards comes off from 7.30 p.m. The virtual event will be broadcast and streamed live on TTT, CNC3 and CCN TV6.
Campbell first won the award for her exploits in 2019. This year, she is a favourite for the 2020 title after the lanky rider placed third on debut at the professional ranks of the 94km circuit at the Vuelta CV Feminas in Valencia, Spain, in February, 2020, while representing Italian club Valcar Cylance (Travel & Service).
Campbell later went on to sign a two-year deal with her dream club, Mitchelton-Scott team of Australia. Her other 2020 feats included a fifth-place finish at the Omloop van het Hageland in Belgium in March 2020, while later that year she placed 10th at the Giro d’Italia Femminile (Giro Rosa) time-trial.
She then participated at the UCI Road World Championships in Imola, Italy, where she placed 36th in the Women’s Individual Time Trial and then 47th in the road race.
The 23-year-old, this country’s first female cyclist qualifier for an Olympic Games, has already copped the Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee’s (TTOC) Sportswoman of the Year award for 2020, last December.
Another favourite is the 2020 TTOC Sportsman of the Year Dylan Carter.
Carter, a former Fatima College student and graduate of the University of Southern California (USC), USA, splashed to double-gold, double-silver, and a bronze, while also racking up several personal and season-best times at the International Swimming League that was contested in November 2020.
Among the candidates for the Junior Sportsman and Sportswoman Award, swimmer Nikolai Blackman and alpine skier Abigail Vieira, the winners of those awards for the TTOC Sports Annual Awards, are expected to figure in that race.