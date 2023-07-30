Campbell breaks into top 100

Cedrine Kerbaol

PODIUM PLACINGS: France’s Cedrine Kerbaol, wearing the best young rider’s white jersey, from left, Katarzyna Niewiadoma of Poland, wearing the best climber’s polka-dot jersey, overall winner of the Tour de France Femmes Netherland’s Demi Vollering, and Belgium’s Lotte Kopecky wearing the best sprinter’s green jersey, pose on the podium after yesterday’s eighth and final stage in Pau, southwestern France. --Photo: AP

Top Trinidad and Tobago road cyclist Teniel Campbell had her best day in the Tour de France Femmes yesterday, placing 51st in the final stage time-trial to end her campaign with an overall ranking of 99.

The 25-year-old Campbell was the third best cyclist in Team Jayco Alula in the final stage behind teammates Georgina Howe, who was 15th and Alexandra Manly, who was 43rd, and she is already looking forward to the next edition.

Ane Santesteban Gonzales, who finished 62nd in the final stage was the best rider for Team Jayco Alula, finishing eighth overall.

In Facebook post after the race, Campbell, who is the first female cyclist from T&T to compete in the elite Tour De France circuit, wrote: “Complaining a bit because...I could barely sit on my saddle today. My stomach needs a break from the carbs. My bed is calling. Not completely broken but moody. And the only thing I desperately need right now is family, indulging in some home cooked meal and talking smack while playing cards! But happy to finish and looking forward to the next edition!”

Meanwhile, Demi Vollering won a maiden Tour de France Femmes title after coming second in stage eight. Marlen Reusser won the final stage with a time of 29 minutes, 15 seconds.

Dutch rider Vollering took possession of the yellow jersey on Saturday after a sensational stage seven win. Her time of 29:25 yesterday meant she finished three minutes, three seconds ahead of Belgian teammate Lotte Kopecky in the overall standings.

“I still cannot believe it,” Vollering, 26, said. “Of course I worked hard, but it’s not only working hard, it’s believing in it. It’s so many things together in the end.

“You have your dream and you work really hard but you also need to keep calm and have balance in your life and find a relaxed way to do all this. This year, I feel really comfortable in what I’m doing.”

The SD Worx duo were joined on the podium by Poland’s Katarzyna Niewiadoma of Canyon-SRAM, who matched her finish in last year’s race, while defending champion Annemiek van Vleuten came fourth.

Kopecky finished the tour with the points jersey (top sprinter), while Niewiadoma took the polka-dot (Queen of the mountains) jersey.

General Classification:

1. Demi Vollering (Ned/SD Worx) 25hrs, 17mins & 35secs

2. Lotte Kopecky (Bel/SD Worx) +3:03

3. Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol/Canyon SRAM Racing) +3:03

4. Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned/Movistar) +3:59

5. Juliette Labous (Fra/DSM-Firmenich) +4:48

6. Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio

(SA/AG Soudal-Quickstep) +5:21

