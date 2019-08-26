Akil Campbell won the main event when the Arima Borough Corporation and the PSL Cycling Club hosted the 2019 Arima Criterium on Saturday.
In the 20-lap race in the borough for Elite 1 and 2 riders and Juniors, Campbell of the host club PSL, crossed the finish line ahead of Barbadian Edwin Sutherland, with another Barbadian and regular campaigner on Trinidad and Tobago soil, Jamol Eastmond, back in third.
Among the Juniors, recent World Championships campaigner D’Angelo Harris won their criterium, the Rigtech Sonics rider beating Joshua Rawlins of Southclaine into second and Rodell Woods of PSL into third. And in the Masters 40-49 category, there was victory for Kevin Tinto of Central Spokes. The Criterium was one of the events put on as part of the 31st anniversary celebrations of the borough.
Selected results:
Tinymites: 1.Chad Dixon Jnr (Rigtech Sonics), 2.Judah Neverson (Rigtech Sonics), 3. Javon Ramroop (Rigtech Sonics)