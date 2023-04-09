CAMPBELL CLAIMS CARIFTA SILVER

Kaleb Campbell struck silver for Trinidad and Tobago on Day 2 of the 2023 Carifta Games in Nassau, Bahamas, yesterday. Campbell cleared the bar at 1.87 metres to secure the runner-up spot in the boys’ Under-17 high jump.
There was silver too in the girls’ Under-17 4x100m relay, the T&T quartet clocking 46.18 seconds.
Natasha Fox finished just outside the medals in the girls’ Under-20 400m hurdles, the T&T athlete getting home in one minute, 00.29 seconds. Her teammate, Keneisha Shelbourne was fifth in 1:04.12. Dorian Charles, the silver medallist in the boys’ Under-20 javelin, claimed fifth spot in the one-lap hurdles in 54.71 seconds. Kaori Robley was fifth in the girls’ Under-17 400 hurdles in 1:09.18.
Jinell Campbell threw 10.83 metres for fifth in the girls’ Under-20 shot put. And Andrew Steele’s 7.16m leap earned him fifth spot in the boys’ Under-20 long jump.
Late on Saturday, Imanni Matthew emerged as the T&T Day 1 standout, winning the boys’ Under-17 long jump with a big 7.13m leap. Barbadian Aaron Massiah jumped 6.49 to finish a distant second, edging Cayman Islands athlete Anthony Chin (6.48) into third spot. Matthew’s teammate, Jahaziel David was seventh at 6.13.
Matthew stamped his class on the competition in round one, disturbing the sand at 7.13m to put gold out of his rivals’ reach. He jumped 3.95 in the second round, but regained his rhythm in round three with a 6.91 leap. Matthew then jumped 6.78 and 6.81, before closing off at seven metres flat.
After press time, on Saturday, Sanaa Frederick added to the T&T medal tally, bagging girls’ Under-20 100m bronze with an 11.65 seconds clocking. Alana Reid was unchallenged for gold, the Jamaican sprinter stopping the clock at 11.17 seconds to finish well ahead of her teammate, Alexis James, the silver medallist in 11.53.
Shelbourne produced an 11.95m effort to finish fourth in the girls’ Under-20 triple jump. Jamaican Jade-Ann Dawkins (13.05), Bahamian Lanaisha Lubin (12.40) and French Guiana’s Kayssia Hudson (12.22) earned gold, silver and bronze, respectively.
Lalenii Grant threw 43.05m to secure fifth spot in the girls’ Under-20 discus. Her T&T teammate, Jinell Campbell was sixth with a 41.74 effort. Gold went to Abigail Martin at 53.30 and silver to her Jamaica teammate Cedricka Williams (53.08). Guadeloupe’s Jackie Princesse Hyman (48.81) claimed bronze.
A 10.66 seconds run from Revell Webster earned the T&T sprinter seventh spot in the boys’ Under-20 100m final. Davonte Howell of the Cayman Islands won in 10.30, from Bahamians Carlos Brown (10.38) and Adam Musgrove (10.44).
In the boys’ Under-17 100m, T&T’s Kadeem Chinapoo was seventh in 11.02 seconds. Tramaine Todd grabbed gold for Jamaica in 10.52. Bahamian Ishmael Rolle (10.62) picked up silver, with bronze going to Grenadian Ethan Sam (10.71).