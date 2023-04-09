CAMPBELL CLAIMS CARIFTA SILVER

Immani Matthew

TOP OF THE CLASS: Immani Matthew leaps to gold on the opening day of the 2023 Carifta Games in Nassau, Bahamas, on Saturday. The Trinidad and Tobago athlete disturbed the sand at 7.13 metres. —Photo: PAUL VOISIN

Kaleb Campbell struck silver for Trinidad and Tobago on Day 2 of the 2023 Carifta Games in Nassau, Bahamas, yesterday. Campbell cleared the bar at 1.87 metres to secure the runner-up spot in the boys’ Under-17 high jump.

There was silver too in the girls’ Under-17 4x100m relay, the T&T quartet clocking 46.18 seconds.

Natasha Fox finished just outside the medals in the girls’ Under-20 400m hurdles, the T&T athlete getting home in one minute, 00.29 seconds. Her teammate, Keneisha Shelbourne was fifth in 1:04.12. Dorian Charles, the silver medallist in the boys’ Under-20 javelin, claimed fifth spot in the one-lap hurdles in 54.71 seconds. Kaori Robley was fifth in the girls’ Under-17 400 hurdles in 1:09.18.

Jinell Campbell threw 10.83 metres for fifth in the girls’ Under-20 shot put. And Andrew Steele’s 7.16m leap earned him fifth spot in the boys’ Under-20 long jump.

Late on Saturday, Imanni Matthew emerged as the T&T Day 1 standout, winning the boys’ Under-17 long jump with a big 7.13m leap. Barbadian Aaron Massiah jumped 6.49 to finish a distant second, edging Cayman Islands athlete Anthony Chin (6.48) into third spot. Matthew’s teammate, Jahaziel David was seventh at 6.13.

Matthew stamped his class on the competition in round one, disturbing the sand at 7.13m to put gold out of his rivals’ reach. He jumped 3.95 in the second round, but regained his rhythm in round three with a 6.91 leap. Matthew then jumped 6.78 and 6.81, before closing off at seven metres flat.

After press time, on Saturday, Sanaa Frederick added to the T&T medal tally, bagging girls’ Under-20 100m bronze with an 11.65 seconds clocking. Alana Reid was unchallenged for gold, the Jamaican sprinter stopping the clock at 11.17 seconds to finish well ahead of her teammate, Alexis James, the silver medallist in 11.53.

Shelbourne produced an 11.95m effort to finish fourth in the girls’ Under-20 triple jump. Jamaican Jade-Ann Dawkins (13.05), Bahamian Lanaisha Lubin (12.40) and French Guiana’s Kayssia Hudson (12.22) earned gold, silver and bronze, respectively.

Lalenii Grant threw 43.05m to secure fifth spot in the girls’ Under-20 discus. Her T&T teammate, Jinell Campbell was sixth with a 41.74 effort. Gold went to Abigail Martin at 53.30 and silver to her Jamaica teammate Cedricka Williams (53.08). Guadeloupe’s Jackie Princesse Hyman (48.81) claimed bronze.

A 10.66 seconds run from Revell Webster earned the T&T sprinter seventh spot in the boys’ Under-20 100m final. Davonte Howell of the Cayman Islands won in 10.30, from Bahamians Carlos Brown (10.38) and Adam Musgrove (10.44).

In the boys’ Under-17 100m, T&T’s Kadeem Chinapoo was seventh in 11.02 seconds. Tramaine Todd grabbed gold for Jamaica in 10.52. Bahamian Ishmael Rolle (10.62) picked up silver, with bronze going to Grenadian Ethan Sam (10.71).

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

CAMPBELL CLAIMS CARIFTA SILVER

CAMPBELL CLAIMS CARIFTA SILVER

Kaleb Campbell struck silver for Trinidad and Tobago on Day 2 of the 2023 Carifta Games in Nassau, Bahamas, yesterday. Campbell cleared the bar at 1.87 metres to secure the runner-up spot in the boys’ Under-17 high jump.

There was silver too in the girls’ Under-17 4x100m relay, the T&T quartet clocking 46.18 seconds.

Blackman bolsters medal haul

Top TTO youth swimmer Nikoli Blackman won two gold and two silver medals on Saturday as Trinidad and Tobago continued their strong showing at the Carifta Aquatic Championships, currently taking place in Curacao.

Historic day in ‘Catch’ tourney

TODAY in an historic day in the Catch National Junior Tennis Championships.

The country’s leading junior tournament has been going on for over three decades, but today will be the first day of action ever in the girls’ 21 & under division.

Dottin outshines Matthews in Barmy Army 17-run win

Retired West Indies women’s all-rounder Deandra Dottin struck a half-century and grabbed two wickets in a Player-of-the-Match performance, as she propelled Barmy Army to a 17-run victory over Hayley Matthews’ Warriors in the Fairbreak Invitational, yesterday.

Campbell stars in Easter Grand Prix

Campbell stars in Easter Grand Prix

Akil Campbell won the International Men’s UCI points race on the second night of the Easter International Cycling Grand Prix at Skinner Park on Saturday.

And he followed up with another gold-medal performance, in the elimination event on yesterday’s final day, as the curtain came down at the Cycling Centre in Couva.