Campbell, Costa-Ramirez begin Nations League campaign

Trinidad and Tobago’s cyclists will begin their hunt for World Championship and Olympic Games qualification points today when the Cairo, Egypt leg of the UCI Nations Cup continues.
T&T are being represented by the quartet of sprint cyclists Nicholas Paul and Kwesi Browne and endurance riders Akil Campbell and Alexi Costa-Ramirez.
Campbell and Costa-Ramirez will be first on the track today when they take part in the Men’s and Women’s elimination events respectively.
Tomorrow, Campbell will also go into qualifying for the multi-discipline omnium event.
Also tomorrow, sprinters Paul and Browne will get going in the keirin.
Paul is returning to the competitive arena after a six-month absence due to a fractured collarbone, fractured rib, injured thumb, and contusions about the body suffered during a training session which kept him out of last year’s World Championships.
Boosted by his training, however, Paul told the Express he “can’t wait” to get back into action.
In his last Nations Cup outing in Cali, Colombia last July, Paul shocked the cycling world when he handed Olympic champion Harrie Lavreysen his first defeat in three years when beating him in straight rides to win the sprint title. Paul also won gold in the keirin.
The sprints begin on Friday