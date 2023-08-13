Campbell hoping for Olympics berth

Teniel Campbell

TOUGH GRIND: T&T's leading female road cyclist Teniel Campbell.

Teniel Campbell ended her campaign at the UCI Road World Championships yesterday, still not certain about qualifying for next year’s Paris Olympics.

Trinidad and Tobago’s only female cycling Olympian thus far, ended 50th out of 86 finishers in the punishing Elite Women’s 154.1km road race from Loch Lomond to Glasgow in Scotland.

On Thursday, Campbell finished 21st in the time trial, a placing she described as “a bit of a heartbreak.”

In an interview with radio station I95.5FM yesterday, she explained her statement. “I’m really behind because I started the season really late (because of injury). I still don’t know if I got in (for the Olympics). I missed it by 16 seconds in the t-t (time trial).”

Campbell added of her time trial effort: “I expected more. I was 46 seconds off the top ten and 14 seconds off of 14th. I was really aiming for a top ten here at the Worlds, so that was one of my goals so...it sucks to miss that target.”

However, yesterday’s road race was more about endurance than speed for Campbell. once again competing without team-mates in a major international competition.

“Being alone is pretty challenging because you need a team and especially on a circuit like this that is so technical...It’s a really hard circuit in here...It was just like a fight to finish. I was really cracked, probably cramping,” she said. “It was nice to be in the mix, the first split, also testing the legs and trying to be ahead of the group coming into the circuit. Didn’t work out, then the second group came back and it was just big chaos. It kind of made my life more difficult,” she added.

And despite not meeting her goals in the time trial, Campbell said, “in general, I think I’m really on a good path into being one of the top t-t specialists in the world.” However, she said for that to happen, she needed financial support to acquire necessary equipment.

”In order to really catch up to them (bigger nations) I need to spend money; money I don’t think I could afford out of my pocket. We don’t get salaries like the men,” she said.

Campbell’s efforts on the road yesterday were lauded by Trinidad and Tobago Cycling Federation president Rowena Williams.

“Teniel performed excellent. Being able to stay with the bunch throughout the event and completing is more than exceptional,” the TTCF president told the Daily Express yesterday. “Teniel continues to make us proud. The course was tough even for the most experienced professional rider, so being able to endure is an achievement on its own.”

Campbell was one of four cyclists who rode for Team TTO at the Worlds. The others included her brother and endurance rider Akil, sprint silver medallist Nicholas Paul and fellow sprinter Kwesi Browne. They competed in the track events.

While Paul was the only rider to get on the prize podium, Williams said: “Overall, the cyclists performed excellent. Of course, we always hope for medals for everyone but the goal for them is to qualify for the Olympics.”

And she is hoping that when the final points tally is made, “both sprint and endurance cyclists qualify for the Olympics.”

