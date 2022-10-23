Campbell hurt in Road Championships crash

Teniel Campbell was taken to hospital yesterday after being involved in a crash nearing the end of the Women’s road race at the Caribbean Road Cycling Championships in the Dominican Republic.
Campbell, who won gold in the time trial on Saturday, was involved in a spill about 100 metres from the finish line that also involved riders from Puerto Rico, Dominica and Cuba.
Campbell had to receive stitches for her injuries but according to the Trinidad and Tobago Cycling Federation, no surgery was required.
Meanwhile, Akil Campbell finished 14th in the men’s road race in a time of three hours, one minute, 31 seconds. The race was won by Edwin Nubul of Martinique in 3:00.45.