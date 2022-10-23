Campbell hurt in Road Championships crash

Teniel Campbell

TOOK A SPILL: Teniel Campbell in action during the Women’s Road cycling competition, at the 23rd CAC Games in Barranquilla, Colombia, in 2018. —Photo: AFP

Teniel Campbell was taken to hospital yesterday after being involved in a crash nearing the end of the Women’s road race at the Caribbean Road Cycling Championships in the Dominican Republic.

Campbell, who won gold in the time trial on Saturday, was involved in a spill about 100 metres from the finish line that also involved riders from Puerto Rico, Dominica and Cuba.

Campbell had to receive stitches for her injuries but according to the Trinidad and Tobago Cycling Federation, no surgery was required.

Meanwhile, Akil Campbell finished 14th in the men’s road race in a time of three hours, one minute, 31 seconds. The race was won by Edwin Nubul of Martinique in 3:00.45.

Dembele stars in Barca rout of Athletic

Ousmane Dembele scored and provided assists for Sergi Roberto, Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres as Barcelona cruised past Athletic Bilbao 4-0 in LaLiga, yesterday.

Barcelona remain second in the standings on 28 points, three behind leaders Real Madrid and five clear of third-placed Atletico Madrid.

Dookie finally strikes gold in USA

THE fourth time proved to be the charm for Jordane Dookie.

After losing in the final in her three other outings in USTA (United States Tennis Association) events, the Trinidad and Tobago teenager finally struck gold in the state of Georgia, on Saturday night.

BOSS IN BERLIN

BOSS IN BERLIN

Dylan Carter kept himself in the money and the medals with a third straight v ictory when the first leg of the FINA Swimming World Cup series concluded in Berlin, Germany, yesterday.

Trinidad and Tobago’s top swimmer captured his third gold medal of the short course meet with victory in the 50 metres butterfly final.

Dookie finally strikes gold in USA

THE fourth time proved to be the charm for Jordane Dookie.

After losing in the final in her three other outings in USTA (United States Tennis Association) events, the Trinidad and Tobago teenager finally struck gold in the state of Georgia, on Saturday night.

Dylan Carter kept himself in the money and the medals with a third straight v ictory when the first leg of the FINA Swimming World Cup series concluded in Berlin, Germany, yesterday.

Trinidad and Tobago’s top swimmer captured his third gold medal of the short course meet with victory in the 50 metres butterfly final.

