Campbell, John golden in Arkansas

Clement Campbell Jr emerged victorious in the men’s long jump at the Red Wolf Open in Arkansas, USA, last Friday. The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff student disturbed the sand at 7.42 metres.
Safiya John produced a 5.86m leap for top spot in the women’s long jump. Her Pine Bluff teammate, Caitlin Ragoonanan was 14th at 4.09m. John secured 100m hurdles silver in a wind-assisted 13.74 seconds, while Ragoonanan bagged triple jump bronze with an 11.42m effort. Another Pine Bluff athlete, Franklyn Stanislaus cleared the bar at 1.87m for sixth spot in the men’s high jump.
At the Kingsville Cactus Cup, in Texas, Talena Murray was the class of the women’s javelin field. The Angelo State University student landed the spear 42.10 metres.
In Georgia, Iantha Wright won the Running Eagles Open women’s 100m dash. The Life University sprinter stopped the clock at a personal best 12.04 seconds.
Mikel Thomas finished first in his section and third overall in the men’s 100m dash at the South Florida Collegiate Challenge Championships. Thomas got to the line in 10.71 seconds.
In Alabama, Tyriq Horsford picked up bronze in the War Eagle Invitational men’s javelin event. The Mississippi State University student threw 68.46m.
At the Belhaven Invitational, in Mississippi, Adell Colthrust finished third in the men’s 100m dash. The Jackson State University freshman got to the line in a personal best 10.54 seconds.
Two Sundays ago, at the Strawberry Relays in Louisiana, Shaquille Singuineau won the men’s shot put with a 16.40m throw. Colthrust was third overall in the men’s 100m in 10.71 seconds and ninth in the 200 in 21.73.
Singuineau was back in action last Saturday, at the Louisiana State University (LSU) Boots Garland Invitational. He threw 15.92m for fourth spot in the men’s shot put.
At the Monmouth Spring Invitational, in New Jersey, Ako Hislop was fifth fastest in the men’s 100m in 11.08 seconds. The Fairleigh Dickinson University sophomore also finished fifth in the 200m, getting to the line in 22.39.
In Tennessee, Anya Akili threw 9.38m for 15th spot in the Vanderbilt Black & Gold Invitational women’s shot put event. The Tennessee Tech University student was 16th in the javelin with a 25.93m effort. Akili finished 19th overall in the 100m hurdles in 16.08 seconds. And she was 29th fastest in the 200m in 26.53.
At the Velocity Fest 9 meet, in Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago sprinter Emmanuel Callender finished third in section six and 16th overall in the men’s 100m dash. The 2008 Olympic 4x100m gold medallist clocked 10.80 seconds.