Campbell jumps to gold

Trinidad and Tobago athletes Clement Campbell Jr and Franklyn Stanislaus finished one-two in the men’s long jump at the Kansas State Wildcat Invitational indoor meet in Kansas, USA, last Saturday.

Campbell was the class of the field, winning with a 7.01 metres leap. His University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff teammate, Stanislaus jumped 6.60m to finish second.

There were also two T&T/Pine Bluff athletes in the women’s long jump. Safiya John earned silver with a 5.44m leap, while Caitlin Ragoonanan was fourth at 5.04m. Ragoonanan picked up silver in the triple jump with an 11.29m effort.

Je-Risa James was on the podium as well, the T&T/Pine Bluff athlete finishing third in the women’s 600 yards race in one minute, 29.48 seconds. John produced an 8.80 seconds clocking for fifth spot in the women’s 60m hurdles.

Ragoonanan’s twin sister and Pine Bluff teammate, Chelsea, got home in 1:03.76 to finish sixth in the women’s 400m. Caitlin was seventh in the 60m dash in 8.24 seconds. And in the men’s 60m hurdles, Stanislaus clocked 8.81 for ninth spot overall.

At the Hawkeye Border Battle, in Iowa, Kion Benjamin was first to the line in the men’s 200m. The University of Minnesota sophomore stopped the clock at 21.77 seconds.

Ianna Roach threw the iron ball 12.87m to finish seventh in the women’s shot put. The University of Iowa sophomore also competed in the weight throw, finishing eighth with a 15.31m effort.

At the Night at the Races #5 meet, in New York, Andre Marcano struck gold in the men’s 60m dash. The T&T sprinter clocked 6.85 seconds to finish just ahead of Guyana’s Jeremy Bascom, the runner-up in 6.86. Puerto Rico’s Miles Lewis secured bronze in 6.93.

In the qualifying round, Marcano got to the line in 6.84 seconds to finish second to Bascom in heat one. Bascom clocked 6.81, while Lewis was third in 6.92.

Two weekends ago, at the Grant Holloway Holiday Invitational, in Virginia, Taejha Badal bagged bronze in the girls’ 15-18 60m dash. The 17-year-old T&T athlete produced a 7.67 seconds run. She was faster in the semis, getting home in 7.59.

Badal was just off the podium in the 200m event, securing fourth spot in 24.82 seconds. Earlier, the talented teen won her qualifying heat in 24.43.

