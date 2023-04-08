The lights went out, and the crashes kept coming early on. A crowd of about 2,500 at Skinner Park were subdued observers Friday night. But Akil Campbell sent them home happy and with something to shout about.
The roar when he swept over the finish line in the 20-lap curtain event of day one of the Easter International Cycling Grand Prix was loud and enthusiastic.
The fans had to be patient. Their first taste of Grand Prix action in the southland for many a year was tempered by a power outage at the refurbished venue that lasted about 30 minutes and caused a re-jigging of the programme.
Before the premature break, the spectators, including Mayor of San Fernando Junia Regrello witnessed a number of riders losing control and crashing to the spanking new, fast, 333-metre concrete track. The ambulance personnel were kept busy.
It took a while for things to settle down, for the riders to adjust to the conditions and for Team TTO to get a win. But when they did, Campbell was twice the provider.
In the Men’s ten-lap international, Campbell, the most senior rider in the TTO squad, bided his time while others, including team-mate Liam Trepte set the pace. On the penultimate lap, another local rider, Adam Alexander took up the chase, with Campbell getting into gear, and in the home straight, Campbell surged forward to nip ahead of Alexander and Jamol Eastmond of Barbados.
Campbell had been a doubt for the Grand Prix. Last week he was competing and coming second overall in the Jamaica International Cycling Classic road race series. But TTO’s top endurance man, a bronze medallist at last year’s Elite Pan Am Track Championships, doubled TTO’s gold medal haul in the final race.
After setting the early pace, Campbell dropped back into the pack while Alexander took over at the front, accompanied by another Trinidadian, Maurice Burnette, riding for the Barbados outfit, Team Stoli.
Eventually, the pack swallowed up the leaders until, with three to go, another TTO rider, Tariq Woods took up the chase. He was still ahead on the bell lap. But again, Campbell waited until the final lap to make his move, nosing ahead and holding on for a popular win. Barbadians Eastmond and Edwin Sutherland got up for second and third respectively.
Earlier, the Grand Prix was given a Brazilian flavour.
Flavio Cipriano opened proceedings, accelerating smoothly to lead Joao Da Silva in a Brazil one-two in the seven-lap Men’s international, with Eastmond taking third.
In the 500 metres international final, TTO’s Zion Pulido attacked early but could not withstand the onslaught from Da Silva in the home straight. TTO’s Syndel Samaroo also came on strong to take third.
Latin American riders also dominated the international women’s races.
After the break for the power outage that delayed the start of the six-lapper for the elites and internationals, Maria Gonzalez of Mexico headed home a string of Brazilians. In the elimination, Brazil’s Wellyda Rodrigues led a one-two-three for her countrywomen. And in the race for juniors, elites and internationals, Ana Casatta headed another Brazil sweep. It was not a night that TTO’s Alexi Ramirez was able to get on the prize rostrum.
Elsewhere, Suriname’s Xavi Wadille was one of the more dominant winners, leading virtually from start to finish in the Elite 2 three-lapper, while in the four-lap race for Juniors, Jarel Mohammed led a TTO clean sweep, Danell James and Samaroo taking the other two places.
Among the Elite 1 men, victories were split between Burnette, who won the UCI elimination and Enrique De Comarmond of Heatwave who took the eight-lap race.
The action continued last night with more races offering UCI Class II points, while the racing concludes at the National Cycling Centre in Couva today, with Class I points on offer.