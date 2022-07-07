Campbell leads off Nations Cup campaign

The trio of Nicholas Paul, Kwesi Browne and Akil Campbell will be chasing World Championship points in the third leg of the UCI Nations Cup cycling series, from today in Cali, Colombia.
TTO riders had a tough time in the Glasgow, Scotland and Milton, Canada legs of the series. But Campbell will be hoping to improve the medal prospects when he goes in the Men’s elimination heats today. This will be Campbell’s first stint at the Nations Cup this year. In addition to the elimination today, Campbell will also compete in the omnium on Sunday.
Meanwhile, ace sprinter Paul will be making a return to the series after missing the Milton leg because of injury.
At the first leg in Glasgow, Paul reached the semi-finals in the sprint but then fractured his collarbone after crashing in the second ride against Australian Matthew Richardson after defeating him in the first.
Paul also failed to get through the heats in the keirin. He is scheduled to compete in both events this weekend.
Browne will also be racing in both the keirin and sprint. The only TTO rider to compete in both legs of the Nations Cup so far, he has had a lean time of it to date.
In his specialty keirin event, Browne was fourth in his heat in Glasgow and did not advance past the qualifying Flying 200 round of the sprint, being the 31st fastest. In Milton, Browne failed to advance past the repechage in the keirin, finishing fourth and in the sprint he reached the 1/16 final stage but did not go further after losing to Canadian Nick Wammes.
Browne and Paul will race in the first round of the keirin tomorrow and in sprint qualifying on Sunday. Accompanying the cyclists in Cali are manager/coach Ian Cole and mechanic Elisha Greene.