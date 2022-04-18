Michael Phillips

STILL TOPS: Former national rider and Trinidad and Tobago Cycling Federation president Michael Phillips, left, crosses the line to win another race in the Elite 2 Men’s category on the final night of the Trinidad and Tobago Cycling Federation’s Easter Grand Prix, at the Arima Velodrome on Sunday. —Photo: JERMAINE CRUICKSHANK

Akil Campbell continued to dominate the Trinidad and Tobago Cycling Federation’s (TTCF) Easter Grand Prix at the Arima Velodrome, the PSL Cycling Club rider clinching the Most Outstanding Elite 1 cyclist title after adding four more victories and a second-place finish on the final night of competition on Sunday night.

Campbell topped the Elite 1 elimination, two-lap, four-lap and eight-lap races and finished second in the final event on Sunday night, the 30-lap Elite 1, 2 and Invitational race.

Campbell’s first victory on Easter Sunday came in the Elimination where he finished ahead of Adam Alexander of Raiders Cycle and Multisport, Tariq Woods of Evolution Cycling and Zion Pulido of Rigtech Sonics.

In the two-lap race, Pulido was second to Campbell, while Alexander was third and Jyme Bridges of Team DPS was fourth.

Woods was runner-up in the eight-lap outing ahead of Alexander and Bridges who were third and fourth respectively, while Bridges copped silver in the four-lap race, with Woods in third and Pulido in fourth.

In the final event on the night, Campbell was second to Vicente Sanabria Martinez of The Braves, while Alexander came third and Woods fourth.

In the Elite Women Elimination race, Tachana Dalger of PSL took first place ahead of Adrianna Seyjagat of AWCC and Kanika Paul-Payne of PSL.

Dalger was second to Kezia Roberts of PSL in the second Elite Women’s event on the night, while junior Phoebe Sandy of Madonna Wheelers took gold in the Women’s Open ten-lap finale.

Sandy finish ahead of Seyjagat, Paul-Payne and Cheyenne Awai (Heatwave Cycle Club) who were second, third and fourth respectively.

Meanwhile, Team DPS’s Dahlia Palmer clinched the Most Outstanding Elite Women title and Rigtech Sonics was named Most Outstanding Cycling Club.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

SILVER RUSH

SILVER RUSH

Kenika Cassar secured Girls Under-17 javelin silver for Trinidad and Tobago on the third and…

Jereem fast in Florida

Jereem fast in Florida

Jereem “The Dream” Richards clocked an impressive 20.12 seconds to win the Olympic Developme…

PODIUM PUSH

PODIUM PUSH

Natasha Fox and Gianna Paul added to the Trinidad and Tobago medal haul on day two of the 2022 Carifta Games at the National Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica, yesterday.

Paul completed the girls’ open heptathlon with 4,245 points to capture the bronze medal. She missed out on silver by just one point, A’Keela McMaster claiming the runner-up spot for British Virgin Islands (BVI) with 4,246. Jamaican Shania Myers was dominant, accumulating 5,006 points to strike gold. T&T’s girls’ Under-17 high jump silver medallist Tenique Vincent was fifth in the heptathlon with 4,010 points.