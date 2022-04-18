Akil Campbell continued to dominate the Trinidad and Tobago Cycling Federation’s (TTCF) Easter Grand Prix at the Arima Velodrome, the PSL Cycling Club rider clinching the Most Outstanding Elite 1 cyclist title after adding four more victories and a second-place finish on the final night of competition on Sunday night.
Campbell topped the Elite 1 elimination, two-lap, four-lap and eight-lap races and finished second in the final event on Sunday night, the 30-lap Elite 1, 2 and Invitational race.
Campbell’s first victory on Easter Sunday came in the Elimination where he finished ahead of Adam Alexander of Raiders Cycle and Multisport, Tariq Woods of Evolution Cycling and Zion Pulido of Rigtech Sonics.
In the two-lap race, Pulido was second to Campbell, while Alexander was third and Jyme Bridges of Team DPS was fourth.
Woods was runner-up in the eight-lap outing ahead of Alexander and Bridges who were third and fourth respectively, while Bridges copped silver in the four-lap race, with Woods in third and Pulido in fourth.
In the final event on the night, Campbell was second to Vicente Sanabria Martinez of The Braves, while Alexander came third and Woods fourth.
In the Elite Women Elimination race, Tachana Dalger of PSL took first place ahead of Adrianna Seyjagat of AWCC and Kanika Paul-Payne of PSL.
Dalger was second to Kezia Roberts of PSL in the second Elite Women’s event on the night, while junior Phoebe Sandy of Madonna Wheelers took gold in the Women’s Open ten-lap finale.
Sandy finish ahead of Seyjagat, Paul-Payne and Cheyenne Awai (Heatwave Cycle Club) who were second, third and fourth respectively.
Meanwhile, Team DPS’s Dahlia Palmer clinched the Most Outstanding Elite Women title and Rigtech Sonics was named Most Outstanding Cycling Club.