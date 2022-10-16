Campbell places 19th in elimination event

Trinidad and Tobago endurance rider Akil Campbell completed his UCI Track World Cycling Championships by placing 19th in the Men’s Elimination race on the final day of the event in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France, yesterday.
The race was won by Italy’s Elia Viviani with Cobin Strong of New Zealand coming in second and the UK’s Ethan Vernon taking the bronze medal.
Campbell was one of two T&T cyclists competing in the five-day championships. The other was sprint cyclist Kwesi Browne, who finished 34th of 35 in the men’s sprint event on Saturday.