Akil Campbell and Alexi Ramirez were among those crowned national champions when the National Criterium Championships were held in Trincity on Saturday.
Campbell, a bronze medallist at this year’s Elite Pan American Track Cycling Championships in Lima, Peru, showed his quality on the road when he won the Elite Men’s 45-kilometre, 35-lap race. Campbell, of the PSL Cycling Club left in his wake retired international sprinter Njisane Phillip of the JLD Cycling Academy and Liam Trepte of Raiders Cycle and Multi-sport. Rounding out the top five of a field of 11 was the Breakaway pair of Ryan Chin and Nikolai Ho.
Among the Elite women, Ramirez won the ten-lap contest from Cheyenne Awai (CWA Racing p/b Goldman Sachs ETFs) and Kamika Paul-Payne (PSL).
Among the Under-23 riders, Trepte finished ahead of the Evolution Cycling Academy’s Jean-Marc Granderson and Enrique De Comarmond of Pharmaco Revolution.
In the Junior Men’s category, the unattached Justin Boynes topped the field in the 20-lap race. Finishing second was Samuel Maloney of Madonna Wheelers, while Nkoro Samuel of Hummingbirds International was third.
Other category winners included Syndel Samaroo (Juvenile Male), Makaira Wallace (Juvenile Female), Kafele Desomeaux (Tinymites Male), Kylee Young (Tinymites Female) and Ronald Melville (Masters 40-49).
Following are selected results:
Elite Men (35 laps) — 1. Akil Campbell (PSL Cycling Club), 2. Njisane Phillip (JLD Cycling Academy), 3. Liam Trepte (Raiders Cycle and Multi-sport)
Elite Women (10 laps) — 1. Alexi Ramirez, 2. Cheyenne Awai (CWA Racing p/b Goldman Sachs ETFs), 3. Kamika Paul-Payne (PSL Cycling Club)
Under-23 male (35 laps) — 1. Liam Trepte (Raiders Cycle and Multi-sport), 2. Jean-Marc Granderson (Pharmaco Revolution), 3. Enrique De Comarmond (Pharmaco Revolution)
Junior Men (20 laps) — 1. Justin Boynes (unattached), 2. Samuel Maloney (Madonna Wheelers), 3. Nkoro Samuel (Hummingbirds International)
Juvenile Male (12 laps) — 1. Syndel Samaroo (PSL Cycling Club), 2. Jadian Neaves (Raiders Cycle and Multi-sport), 3. Danell James (Arima Wheelers)
Juvenile Female (6 laps) — 1. Makaira Wallace (JLD Cycling Academy), 2. Ashleigh Thomas (Raiders Cycle and Multi-sport), 3. Isis Gaskin (Raiders Cycle and Multi-sport)
Tinymites Male (8 laps) — 1. Kafele Desmomeaux (Arima Wheelers), 2. Christian Nelson (Vapor Wake Multisport), 3. Andre Samuel (Hummingbirds International)
Tinymites Female (6 laps) — 1. Kylee Young (Madonna Wheelers), 2. Naiomi Garcia (JLD Cycling Academy), 3. Shameka Hoyte (Vapor Wake Multisport)
Masters 40-49 (20 laps) — 1. Ronald Melville (Raiders Cycle and Multi-sport), 2. Ed Moy (Raiders Cycle and Multi-sport), 3. Rowan Collin Wilson (Braves)
Masters 50-59 (12 laps) — 1. Clint Guerra (Kelly Benefit Lateral Stress Velo USA), 2. Nigel Chinemilly (Kelly Benefit Lateral Stress Velo USA), 3. Roger Simon (Raiders Cycle and Multi-sport)
Masters 60-69 (10 laps) — 1. Wayne Samuel (Hummingbirds International), 2. Stephen Aboud (Pharmaco Revolution), 3. Pedro Castellano (Madonna Wheelers)
