Campbell shaken, but recuperating

Trinidad and Tobago cyclist Teniel Campbell admitted to being shaken but is recovering from her crash on Sunday at the 2022 Elite Caribbean Road Championships.
The 25-year-old was injured in a crash at the road race in the Dominican Republic and was taken to hospital where she was treated for an injured leg and released. She did not complete the road race.
In an Instagram post, Campbell described it as “a bloody scary experience/nervous wrecking” and thanked her “Aruba mom @moniqueleerdam” for staying with her at the hospital while being treated.
“Life has been a constant challenge this year. Some rollercoaster it has been. Through it all I fought to rise above them all. However, the injuries sustained from this crash shaked me up a bit and was a harsh reminder that I must slow down at times; learn to live and enjoy the present moment instead of constantly thinking so far into my future,” she wrote.
“Did not imagine finishing the season in the hospital. This goes to show how easily life can change within the snap of a finger,” she added.
“I had some big plans this off-season which I was really looking forward to but Life is Life, it is a journey to be lived and a tale to be told but at this point my life is starting to feel like a movie.”
“See you in 2023 ~ TC” she signed off.