Trinidad and Tobago cyclist Teniel Campbell admitted to being shaken but is recovering from her crash on Sunday at the 2022 Elite Caribbean Road Championships.

The 25-year-old was injured in a crash at the road race in the Dominican Republic and was taken to hospital where she was treated for an injured leg and released. She did not complete the road race.

In an Instagram post, Campbell described it as “a bloody scary experience/nervous wrecking” and thanked her “Aruba mom @moniqueleerdam” for staying with her at the hospital while being treated.

“Life has been a constant challenge this year. Some rollercoaster it has been. Through it all I fought to rise above them all. However, the injuries sustained from this crash shaked me up a bit and was a harsh reminder that I must slow down at times; learn to live and enjoy the present moment instead of constantly thinking so far into my future,” she wrote.

“Did not imagine finishing the season in the hospital. This goes to show how easily life can change within the snap of a finger,” she added.

“I had some big plans this off-season which I was really looking forward to but Life is Life, it is a journey to be lived and a tale to be told but at this point my life is starting to feel like a movie.”

“See you in 2023 ~ TC” she signed off.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Campbell shaken, but recuperating

Trinidad and Tobago cyclist Teniel Campbell admitted to being shaken but is recovering from her crash on Sunday at the 2022 Elite Caribbean Road Championships.

The 25-year-old was injured in a crash at the road race in the Dominican Republic and was taken to hospital where she was treated for an injured leg and released. She did not complete the road race.

Wickets for Seales, Deyal

Wickets for Seales, Deyal

Fast bowler Jayden Seales and spinner Mark Deyal grabbed two wickets each while Sunil Narine and Jyd Goolie both scored half-centuries as the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force whipped the Windward Islands Volcanoes in a 50-over practice match at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, yesterday.

Grave: Split coaching an option

Grave: Split coaching an option

West Indies Test skipper Kraigg Brathwaite has thrown his support behind Phil Simmons to coach the team in their upcoming two-Test series against Australia which will be Simmons’ last hurrah with the team after he tendered his resignation as West Indies head coach on Saturday.

T&T women crowned queens of beach soccer

T&T women crowned queens of beach soccer

Trinidad and Tobago’s women’s team were crowned winners of the Bahamas Beach Soccer Cup after defeating hosts Bahamas 11-6 in Sunday night’s closing fixture at the Beach Soccer Stadium in Nassau.

Tournament MVP and top scorer Alexcia Ali led the way with four goals while Summer Arjoon, Aliyah Prince and Shaunalee Govia each netted a brace while Adanya Phillip scored one.

Fatima, St Benedict’s square off

Fatima, St Benedict’s square off

For one, the drought ends today, when Fatima College clash with St Benedict’s College in the Big 4 final of the 2022 Tigers Tanks Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL), at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva, from 3.30 p.m.

‘RIGHT TIME’

‘RIGHT TIME’

West Indies head coach Phil Simmons said his decision to step down from his current post is …

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

INEVITABLE

INEVITABLE

Former West Indies fast bowler Tony Gray said having separate coaches for different formats could be the way forward for the regional side following the resignation of West Indies head coach Phil Simmons over the weekend, after the team failed to make it into the Super 12 phase of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia.

Campbell shaken, but recuperating

Trinidad and Tobago cyclist Teniel Campbell admitted to being shaken but is recovering from her crash on Sunday at the 2022 Elite Caribbean Road Championships.

The 25-year-old was injured in a crash at the road race in the Dominican Republic and was taken to hospital where she was treated for an injured leg and released. She did not complete the road race.

Wickets for Seales, Deyal

Wickets for Seales, Deyal

Fast bowler Jayden Seales and spinner Mark Deyal grabbed two wickets each while Sunil Narine and Jyd Goolie both scored half-centuries as the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force whipped the Windward Islands Volcanoes in a 50-over practice match at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, yesterday.

Grave: Split coaching an option

Grave: Split coaching an option

West Indies Test skipper Kraigg Brathwaite has thrown his support behind Phil Simmons to coach the team in their upcoming two-Test series against Australia which will be Simmons’ last hurrah with the team after he tendered his resignation as West Indies head coach on Saturday.

T&T women crowned queens of beach soccer

T&T women crowned queens of beach soccer

Trinidad and Tobago’s women’s team were crowned winners of the Bahamas Beach Soccer Cup after defeating hosts Bahamas 11-6 in Sunday night’s closing fixture at the Beach Soccer Stadium in Nassau.

Tournament MVP and top scorer Alexcia Ali led the way with four goals while Summer Arjoon, Aliyah Prince and Shaunalee Govia each netted a brace while Adanya Phillip scored one.

Fatima, St Benedict’s square off

Fatima, St Benedict’s square off

For one, the drought ends today, when Fatima College clash with St Benedict’s College in the Big 4 final of the 2022 Tigers Tanks Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL), at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva, from 3.30 p.m.