Campbell-Smith exits in COTECC quarters

EM-MIRYAM Campbell-Smith was eliminated in the Under-14 quarter-finals of the COTECC (Central America and the Caribbean Tennis Confederation) junior tournament Tuesday in Guatemala.

After two convincing wins to finish on top of her round-robin group over the weekend and then another one-sided triumph (6-2, 6-1) to reach the last eight, the Trinidad and Tobago player was beaten 6-0, 6-2 by top seed Alison Oliva of Guatemala.

Campbell-Smith then combined with her younger sister Abba, but they came up against Oliva and Costa Rican Valentina Montero in the first round and only managed one game against the second seeds. After failing to qualify for the main draw in singles, Abba went down 1-4, 5-4 (8/6) in the first round of the consolation draw.

In the three days before departing for Guatemala last week Thursday, Em-Miryam won three matches in straight sets and one by walkover to finish on top in the trials to select the national team for the World Junior Tennis Tournament.

T&T will be involved in the North/Central America and the Caribbean pre-qualifying event in the first week of the month in Dominican Republic. Only the winning male and teams from this tournament will advance to do battle against the teams from Canada, Mexico and United States in the regional qualifying tournament in mid-April for two places each into the main draw in the second half of the year.

Em-Miryam, ranked third in COTECC, will be joined by Gabriella Prince and Madison Khan, while Nirav Dougdeen, Connor Carrington and Tobagonian Gabriel De Noon are the male qualifiers.

Captain courageous!

Captain Hayley Matthews nervelessly drilled the penultimate ball of the game to the extra cover boundary as West Indies edged Ireland by six wickets in a thriller yesterday, to post their first win of the Women’s Twenty20 World Cup and break their dreadful run of 15 successive defeats.

Danae shines in Tacarigua

DANAE MOOTOOSINGH expectedly finished at the top of the Under-19 division when the curtain fell on the two-weekend Trinidad and Tobago Badminton Association’s (TTBA) Junior Ranking Tournament last Sunday at National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.

King, Lewis strike silver in New Mexico

Kashief King secured silver in the unseeded men’s 400 metres event at the Don Kirby Elite Invitational in New Mexico, USA, last week.

The University of Illinois junior clocked an indoor best 47.64 seconds to finish first in his section and second overall.

Liberty University’s Omari Lewis got to the line in a personal best 21.33 seconds to earn silver in the unseeded men’s 200m. He was 16th in the 60m dash in 6.82.

Charles powers Victorians to BPL title

West Indies batter Johnson Charles crafted a brilliant, unbeaten half-century to mastermind a successful run chase and propel Comilla Victorians to the capture of their second straight Bangladesh Premier League title yesterday.

In pursuit of the 175 for seven posted by Sylhet Strikers, Victorians overhauled their target with four balls to spare and win by seven wickets at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, with the right-handed Charles top-scoring with 79 not out off 52 deliveries.

Diego Martin ruled out for third-round games

Cricket West Indies vice-president Dr Kishore Shallow is happy that the first two rounds of the West Indies Championship came off without a hitch but noted that the venues for the final three games of the tournament are yet to be confirmed.