Campbell-Smith exits in COTECC quarters

EM-MIRYAM Campbell-Smith was eliminated in the Under-14 quarter-finals of the COTECC (Central America and the Caribbean Tennis Confederation) junior tournament Tuesday in Guatemala.
After two convincing wins to finish on top of her round-robin group over the weekend and then another one-sided triumph (6-2, 6-1) to reach the last eight, the Trinidad and Tobago player was beaten 6-0, 6-2 by top seed Alison Oliva of Guatemala.
Campbell-Smith then combined with her younger sister Abba, but they came up against Oliva and Costa Rican Valentina Montero in the first round and only managed one game against the second seeds. After failing to qualify for the main draw in singles, Abba went down 1-4, 5-4 (8/6) in the first round of the consolation draw.
In the three days before departing for Guatemala last week Thursday, Em-Miryam won three matches in straight sets and one by walkover to finish on top in the trials to select the national team for the World Junior Tennis Tournament.
T&T will be involved in the North/Central America and the Caribbean pre-qualifying event in the first week of the month in Dominican Republic. Only the winning male and teams from this tournament will advance to do battle against the teams from Canada, Mexico and United States in the regional qualifying tournament in mid-April for two places each into the main draw in the second half of the year.
Em-Miryam, ranked third in COTECC, will be joined by Gabriella Prince and Madison Khan, while Nirav Dougdeen, Connor Carrington and Tobagonian Gabriel De Noon are the male qualifiers.