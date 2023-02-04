AS projected, this morning’s clash between Em-Miryam Campbell-Smith and Brianna Harricharan could be the most important match of the trials to select the national team for the Junior Billie Jean Cup.
The two will square off at 10 a.m. at the National Racquet Centre in Tacarigua. for what should be the third and final place on the team to compete in the North/Central America and the Caribbean pre-qualifying for the prestigious Under-16 team tennis competition, expected to take place later in the month.
Cameron Wong leads the way with three wins from as many matches, while after being on a bye when the straight round-robin competition served off on Friday evening and winning her first match without having to pick up a racquet yesterday morning, Jordane Dookie overpowered Campbell-Smith 6-1, 6-1 in the afternoon session.
Campbell-Smith, the youngest player in the trials at age 13, was far from disgraced in her 7-6 (7/4), 6-2 loss to Wong yesterday morning, after brushing aside Laura-Li Maillard 6-1, 6-0 the afternoon before.
Harricharan, who did not turn up to face favourite Dookie yesterday, is still winless as she had gone under 6-3, 6-3 against Wong on Friday.
But the 16 and under champion of last year’s Sagicor Junior Tournament will be a heavy favourite in her final match against Maillard, making her showdown with Campbell-Smith crucial.
The two went back and forth in their meetings last year, but Campbell-Smith had the clear advantage coming down to the end of the season.
Dookie should have no trouble with Maillard this morning, paving the way for her 2 p.m. clash with Wong to determine the winner of the trials.
The trials to select the team for the boys’ equivalent competition, Junior Davis Cup, is taking place simultaneously and is also progressing according to plan.
Kale Dalla Costa has played unbeaten from three matches, while Zachery Byng and Tobagonian Jordell Chapman have two wins apiece, and are expected to occupy the other two places on the team.
Dalla Costa, the Tennis Association of Trinidad and Tobago’s nominee for the Junior Sportsman of the Year on the last two occasions, should take care of Deron Dumas and Chapman today to finish the straight round-robin competition unbeaten.
Byng, who lost 7-5. 6-2 to his nemesis yesterday morning, is favoured to beat Dumas and Daniel Rahaman and finish second with four wins.
And before he tackles Dalla Costa at 2 p.m., Chapman should already be on the team as his opponent four hours earlier is the winless Kayden Siewrattan.
Only the winning male and female teams from the regional pre-qualifying tournaments will advance to do battle against the teams from Canada, Mexico and United States in the regional qualifying tournament in the next few months for two places each into the main draw in September.
Junior Davis Cup trials results:
Friday afternoon: D Rahaman bt D Dumas 6-4, 4-6, 6-0; Z Byng bt J Chapman 6-1, 6-3; K Dalla Costa bt K Siewrattan 6-2, 6-1.
Yesterday morning: Dalla Costa bt Byng 7-5, 6-2; Chapman bt Rahaman 6-2, 6-2; Dumas bt Siewrattan 6-1, 6-3. Afternoon—Dalla Costa bt Rahaman 6-1, 6-0; Byng bt Siewrattan 6-2, 6-0; Chapman bt Dumas 6-2, 6-1.